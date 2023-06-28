Donald Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation





Months after Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, the former president is now suing her for defamation.

The ongoing dispute between Trump and Carroll stems from allegations of rape and defamation made by the writer, who sued the former president under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, saying he “took him forced her against a locker room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her” about 27 years ago in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

In May, a Manhattan jury finally found that Carroll was not raped, but sexually abused: the second highest offense they could choose. Because it was a civil trial, their verdict did not determine guilt and did not lead to criminal charges. The jury, however, had the power to order Trump to pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll arriving at his civil trial against Donald Trump. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

Now Trump is suing Carroll, arguing in a new lawsuit that, despite the verdict, she continued to claim the former president raped her and “made these statements knowing that each of them was untrue or with a reckless disregard for their truth or falsity”.

The lawsuit claims that Carroll, in an interview given after the verdict, “disregarded the jury’s finding that the counterclaimant did not rape her and replied, ‘Oh yeah, oh yeah, he l did,'” reports ABC News.

Trump’s lawsuit follows a judge’s ruling that Carroll could amend his earlier libel lawsuit after the former president went public with it during a prime-time television appearance on CNN just a day later. that he was ordered to pay her $3 million for defamation.

During a controversial town hall event on the network, Trump called Carroll a “crazy job,” again saying I’ve never met this woman. I have never seen this woman and I call her claims false and fabricated.” (The two were pictured together, though Trump said it was a serendipitous moment.)

In June, a judge ruled that Carroll could amend his earlier libel suit to now seek $10 million from Trump.

Donald Trump speaks at CNN’s Republican presidential town hall in May, hosted by journalist Kaitlan Collins. Will Lanzoni/CNN

It is the latest in a growing pile of legal troubles for Trump, who was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month and has pleaded not guilty to each of the 37 criminal offenses he is charged with.

The charges against the former president include 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; a head of withholding of a document or file; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; a chief stratagem to conceal; and one count of misrepresentation and misrepresentation.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

In March, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges stemming from an alleged silent $130,000 payment he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate. presidential in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-sues-e-jean-carroll-defamation-7554504 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos