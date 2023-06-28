Xi risks being humiliated by his ‘boundless’ friendship with Putin

China’s Xi Jinping has forged close ties with Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia.

He sees his authoritarian compatriot Putin as an ally in the attempt to roll back US global power.

But the Wagner Rebellion has revealed that Putin’s authority is more fragile than Xi thought, an analyst told Insider.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have described their relationship as an enduring alliance, based on the autocrats’ shared ambition to reshape the world and reduce the global influence of the United States.

But the chaos that engulfed Russia last weekend when Wagner’s mercenaries turned on the Kremlin has tested that alliance and raised serious doubts about Xi’s “boundless” friendship with Putin. .

By supporting Putin in his war in Ukraine, Xi has exposed China to potentially serious damage if Ukraine’s European allies decide to sever economic ties with China, or if chaos in Russia threatens China’s trade relations. with the country.

If Russia lost to Ukraine, Xi would face global humiliation. However, he has too much to lose if he withdraws from the alliance now.

Eurasia Group analyst Graeme Thompson told Insider that Xi appeared to have underestimated the damage the war in Ukraine would inflict on Putin’s authority.

“It is hard to believe that either man anticipated the resulting war of attrition, and historically, battlefield problems tend to undermine political stability in authoritarian states, which are often more fragile than they appear,” he noted.

Chinese leaders have long learned lessons from their authoritarian colleagues in Moscow, both positive and negative.

Xi is likely to be watching developments in Ukraine closely to decide how to pursue China’s long-term ambition to regain control of Taiwan, another source of long-term tensions with the United States, Thompson said.

“Not only has Xi likely overestimated the capability and stability of Putin’s regime, but recent events underscore the political risks for authoritarians who become bogged down in costly military interventions, a lesson Xi is unlikely to ignore in his own reflection on Taiwan,” he said.

Xi has too much to lose to ditch Putin

But despite chaos in Russia having unsettled officials in Beijing, according to Reuters, publicly, China has sought to downplay the crisis.

“It’s Russia’s internal affair,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement. declaration after the rebellion, emphasizing the long-term strategic alliance of states.

Jonathan Ward, CEO of the Atlas Group, told Insider that Xi’s partnership with Putin was so central to China’s global strategic ambitions that it was impossible for him to consider abandoning it.

“Wagner’s march to Moscow may raise concerns in Beijing about stability and Putin’s grip on power, but it is unlikely to diminish the importance Xi places on partnering with Russia in his long-term and deep strategy of confrontation with the West, a strategy in which Putin’s Russia is by far its most important partner,” he said.

“Xi’s own relationship with Vladimir Putin is one in which he has arguably invested more personal diplomatic capital than any other in the world and the two dictators have articulated a common vision of world affairs. This investment of personal political capital and of broader strategic effort is too substantial to be easily abandoned or lost.”

If there are other signs that Putin’s grip on power is weakening and chaos could engulf Russia, Xi will have to make a tough choice.

If he decides to step in and try to prop up the embattled Kremlin regime, he risks Western nations severing their economic ties with China and severely damaging China’s already faltering post-COVID recovery.

But Ward thinks Putin is so important to Xi’s global strategic ambitions that he would likely take the hit.

“If further signs of instability emerge in Russia, it’s likely that Xi will do what he can to help stabilize the regime, help Putin and keep him in power,” Ward said.

But Thompson pointed to the fact that Xi already seemed unwilling to offer Putin his unconditional support in the form of arms and other military hardware to back the invasion of Ukraine.

China has also appeared reluctant to finalize a gas pipeline deal that would offer the Kremlin an economic lifeline amid Western sanctions, and some experts say it may even be looking for a potential successor to Putin.

“Xi is unlikely to go out of his way to prop up Putin’s regime if it involves significant risks for China itself. In the end, Xi will do what is best for Beijing, no matter what. be the events in Moscow,” he said.