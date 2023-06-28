Rajnath Singh – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

JAIPUR: India was once seen as weak and impoverished, now the country commands attention when it speaks. Modi’s leadership has transformed India’s global standing, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

He was addressing a public rally in the town of Balesar in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Wednesday.

He claimed that India under Modi’s leadership had made remarkable progress.

Singh noted that India has overtaken many countries in the world and currently ranks among the top five economies.

The defense minister also claimed that the BJP had kept all its election promises. Whether it is the abolition of Article 370 or the building of a great temple of Ram which is now almost complete, all promises are kept, he said.

Emphasizing India’s centuries-old philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which sees the world as one family, Rajnath denounced attempts by some sections to communalise every issue.

The big rally was held in the Rajput-dominated Shergarh Assembly constituency in Balesar. The visit was an attempt to exploit Rajput votes as the BJP seeks to improve its prospects in the Marwar region of western Rajasthan. It is the political territory where CM Ashok Gehlot has dominated for the past three decades, Jodhpur being his hometown.

The public meeting was attended by prominent leaders including Jodhpur and Pali MP PP Chowdhary, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Opposition Leader Satish Poonia and MPs Suryakanta Vyas and Vasudev Devnani. Workers and leaders from Shergarh Assembly constituency in Jodhpur also participated in the event.

It should be noted that contrary to its tradition, the BJP has not yet declared a candidate for the position of Chief Minister (CM) for this election. For the past four elections, Vasundhara Raje has been the face of the party in Rajasthan, but this time the party has taken a different approach. Sources say the BJP intends to contest the election based on Prime Minister Modi’s popularity. As a result, several party leaders are expected to visit the state in the coming days.

Continuing the series of prominent BJP leaders addressing public rallies, National President JP Nadda will hold a meeting in Bharatpur on June 29. BJP workers from across the division were called to attend this meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate the new party office building in Bharatpur and hold a meeting with the district office officials.

The following day, Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit Rajasthan. He will address a large rally in Udaipur and then attend a conclave in Jaipur where the BJP is likely to issue a Modi government bulletin.