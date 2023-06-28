Trump launches libel countersuit against E Jean Carroll | Donald Trump News





The former president is trying to turn the tables on a woman who was awarded $5 million after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a libel suit against E Jean Carroll, a writer who a jury recently found Trump sexually abused in the 1990s.

The countersuit, which was filed Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan, said Carroll continued to charge Trump with rape even after the jury dismissed that complaint, finding him liable for sexual assault instead.

Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael T Madaio wrote that Carroll made the statements knowing each was untrue or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.

The countersuit came as Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican Party presidential nomination, is embroiled in numerous investigations and prosecutions for a variety of alleged crimes, including alleged federal crimes.

Earlier this month, a court cleared the way for Carroll, who won $2 million for battery and $3 million for defamation in his May case against Trump, to amend a related defamation claim against the former president because he continued to deny sexually assaulting or even knowing about her after May’s verdict. This lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages.

The day after May’s ruling, Trump took part in an interview with CNN where he called Carroll a job with a fake story.

Trump’s countersuit focused on comments made by Carroll and his lawyer after the May verdict. In a CNN interview, Carroll was asked about the jury’s finding that Trump sexually assaulted but not raped her and replied Oh yes, oh yes he did.

The lawsuit also says Carroll told Trump attorney Joe Tacopina that he did and you know, after the verdict.

In a statement responding to the countersuit, Carrolls attorney Robbie Kaplan said Trump again argued, contrary to logic and facts, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he had sexually abused E Jean Carroll by forcibly inserting his fingers into her vagina.

Trump has a long history of using demeaning rhetoric against women and faced a scandal during his 2016 presidential campaign when an old interview resurfaced in which he said being famous meant you could grab them. [women] by the p****.

This tape was released during Carroll’s successful libel trial.

