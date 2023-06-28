Politics
Armenian PM wishes Turks Erdogan a happy Eid as Azerbaijan targets Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday amid growing tensions between his nation and Ankara’s close regional ally Azerbaijan, part of what regional diplomatic sources say is an effort aimed at getting Ankara to rein in an increasingly aggressive Baku. Turkey’s presidency said in a statement that Pashinyan had congratulated the Turkish people on the Muslim holiday of sacrifice or Eid al-Adha, an unusual move for the leader of a predominantly Christian nation.
According to the reading of the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the ongoing normalization talks aimed at restoring full diplomatic relations and reopening the land border between the two countries. Regional officials not speaking out for attribution to Al-Monitor said Pashinyan continues to believe that detente with Ankara is the best guarantee of repelling another large-scale attack from Azerbaijan and is courting Erdogan to that end. . Armenian officials hope that the appointment of former Turkish spy chief Hakan Fidans as foreign minister will give new impetus to the talks.
Pashinyan was among the first leaders to congratulate Erdogan on his victory in May in two polls that also saw his right-wing alliance win a majority in parliament.
According to protocol, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan should have attended Erdogan’s extravagant inauguration ceremony. However, Pashinyan nudged him and introduced himself instead.
Wednesday’s phone call, initiated by Pashinyan, came as four Armenian servicemen were killed after Azerbaijan carried out strikes early Wednesday along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. The day before, Azerbaijan claimed that one of its own men had been killed in the area by Armenian forces. The spike coincided with US-mediated talks in Washington aimed at securing a lasting peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The two countries last went to war in 2020 over the disputed enclave which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has an ethnic Armenian majority.
Azerbaijan emerged victorious with the help of Turkey and Israel, retaking all of its territories occupied by Armenia in a previous war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the early 1990s.
Olessya Vartanyan, the International Crisis Groups senior analyst in the South Caucasus who recently visited Yerevan, noted that Armenia has a fairly low bar. I didn’t feel like there were any hopes that Ankara could put pressure on Baku, Vartanyan said. They instead maintain the strategy of engaging Ankara in order to avoid its large-scale involvement (on the side of Azerbaijan) in the event of a new war.
Fears of a conflict have simmered since last year, when Azerbaijan imposed a blockade on the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia proper, starving civilians of vital supplies and stepping up attacks on forces Armenians inside Armenian territory.
Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region in accordance with a truce brokered by the Kremlin in November 2020 failed to end the violence. Moscow is absolutely useless whether or not it tries to resolve the crisis, Vartanyan observed.
The International Crisis Group estimates that at least 1,200 servicemen have died or been injured since then. The majority of those killed along the front lines are Armenians. Azerbaijanis constitute the majority injured or killed by landmines.
Normalization talks between Turkey and Armenia that started in Moscow in January 2022 have yielded little results so far, even after Pashinyan officially acknowledged that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan.
A first tiny reward came a year later when Turkey lifted its ban on direct cargo flights with Armenia. The parties are still working out the details to allow third-country nationals and diplomatic passport holders to use the land border sealed by Ankara in solidarity with Baku in 1993 at the height of the first conflict, won by Armenia.
Erdogan’s position is very clear: Satisfy (Azerbaijani President Ilham’s) Aliyev’s wishes and you will have something tangible about Turkish-Armenian relations, noted Benyamin Poghosyan, a political analyst based in Yerevan. As for Pashinyan, I believe he just wants to create a positive image of himself in the US and the EU who, despite Erdogan’s stance, is a constructive guy.
The US and EU have urged Azerbaijan to lift the blockade, but Azerbaijani strongman Aliyev has become increasingly intransigent due to Europe’s growing dependence on of his country’s vast natural gas supplies that are channeled to the continent via Turkey. The invasion of Ukraine further eroded the Kremlins’ influence over former Soviet states, allowing Aliyev to become increasingly aggressive and Turkey to expand its footprint in Russia’s backyard.
Baku continues to escalate despite talks (under US sponsorship), Vartanyan said. The region hopes that only US and EU participation can prevent another war.
