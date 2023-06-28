BBC acting chairman says staff and board were unnerved by Richard Sharp loans scandal





BBC acting chairman Elan Closs Stephens said the UK network’s staff and board were bewildered by the events of the past few months. Crusader predecessor, Richard Sharp, retired after a report emerged that he broke nomination rules by failing to properly declare his role in securing former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s access to an £800,000 (US$1 million) loan dollars). No More Deadline A BBC probe erased Sharp of any conflict of interest matters, but noted that he should have made relevant statements early in his term that he had tried to introduce a Canadian businessman, Sam Blyth, to the Cabinet Secretary of the Kingdom -United. Blyth continued to help Johnson secure the loan. There is no doubt that we have been through a difficult period and I am sure the staff and the board and Richard himself have been troubled by what has happened over the past few months, said Closs Stephens today as she began her new role. Closs Stephens praised Sharp’s commitment to the BBC during his two-year term as chairman and said we are all indebted to him. However, she added: We need to restore confidence and ambition in this outcome and know that the Board fully supports the creativity of the organisation. Interviewed by BBC presenter Tina Daheley, Closs Stephens said his initial view was that there was a lot to do. But I really believe that we are very good as an organization at taking on challenges, reinventing ourselves and going all the way, and so I have every confidence in us as an organization, but that will take energy and pace and I hope to bring that, not just personally, but as a board. Closs Stephens declined to set a deadline for the appointment of a full-time chairman, but said the board strongly believes that guidelines should be followed, that there should be headhunters, that there should be should be as broad a search as possible, that it should be as diverse a field as possible, and that there should be really strong candidates from all walks of life if we can, with the experience to take on this role. The story continues The likes of Beeston’s Baroness Stowell, BBC board member Damon Buffini and Nicholas Serota have all been role related. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

