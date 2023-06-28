Politics
Apply to Hindus first: Opposition blasts PM Modis’ speech on uniform civil code
By India Today News Desk: India’s main Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleaded for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal.
The members of the meeting decided to oppose the UCC and discussed its legal aspects. The council members decided that the council for Islamic law would present its view before the law commission on the UCC and also present the documents.
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleaded for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and lambasted the opposition for playing “vote bank politics”, opposition parties including Congress, the DMK and AIMIM, accused him of resorting to a “policy of division”. ”.
Opposition parties questioned his silence on the Manipur issue and said that instead of addressing violence in the state, rising prices and unemployment, he was advocating for the implementation of work of the UCC.
Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioned Prime Minister Modi’s talk for a uniform civil code and said a uniform code should be applied to Hindus first.
Attacking the opposition as he addressed BJP workers in the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign in Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines of polls on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said people were incited in the name of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also questioned how the country could operate with dual laws that governed personal affairs and accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.
Prime Minister Modi said: “Will a family work if there are two different sets of rules for people? So how will a country work? Our Constitution also guarantees equal rights to all.
Criticizing Prime Minister Modi for his remarks on the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress official P Chidambaram said a comparison between a family and a nation is not appropriate and cannot be imposed on anyone .
“Even in a family, there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognized the diversity and plurality among the Indian people. A CCU is an aspiration. It cannot be imposed on the people by an agenda-driven majority government,” he said.
On the other hand, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s statement on the Uniform Civil Code, said that the Prime Minister is “driving people away from other issues”.
“He (the Prime Minister) should first respond to the poverty, rising prices and unemployment in the country. He never talks about Manipur’s problems, the whole state is burning. He just distracts people of all these issues,” Congress Secretary General KC Venugopal said.
Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also vehemently questioned the Prime Minister’s rhetoric for a uniform civil code and said a uniform code should be applied to Hindus first. .
“The Uniform Civil Code should first be introduced in the Hindu religion. Anyone including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be allowed to perform puja at any temple in the country. We don’t want a UCC (Uniform Civil Code) just because the Constitution has protected all religions,” said TKS Elangovan of DMK.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi called it an attack on the country’s pluralism and diversity.
“India’s Prime Minister sees India’s diversity and pluralism as a problem. So he says such things…Do you want to strip the country of its pluralism and diversity in the name of a UCC? When he talks about UCC, he talks about the Hindu Civil Code… I challenge him – can he abolish the Hindu undivided family? Go talk to the Punjab Sikhs of the UCC, see what the reaction will be there said Owaisi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that the BJP has decided not to take the appeasement path and vote on the banking policy, adding that the appeasement policy practiced by some is “disastrous” for the country.
