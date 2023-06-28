Trump’s audiotape lie may be his most egregious since leaving office





It’s long been established that former President Donald Trump lies whenever he thinks he can get away with it. On matters large or small, he’s been found to stretch the truth, sidestep the issue, or outright fabricate events, as he did after the FBI retrieved a slew of classified documents from his estate of Mar-a- Lagos last year. It’s basically one of his defining traits at this point. And yet, somehow, seeing how brazen he can be in the face of overwhelming evidence can still be disorienting.

His voice clearly trumps an audio recording that has become key evidence in the federal case against him. On the tape, which NBC News obtained on Tuesday, he can be heard telling attendees of a 2021 meeting at his Bedminster residence that he is showing them a document containing secret information. And after hearing the shuffling of the papers, he announces that the document he is presenting comes from the Ministry of Defense and that this information is highly confidential.

Seeing how brazen Trump can be in the face of overwhelming evidence can always be disorienting

This is what anyone who listened to the now public recording can hear with their own ears. There is no ambiguity about the conversation, which was mentioned in the indictment which lists 37 charges against Trump. (Trump has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty in court during his arraignment.) That doesn’t mean Trump hasn’t found a way to pretend he isn’t actually doing what he has. said he was doing on the recording.

In an interview with Semafor and ABC News aboard his campaign plane Tuesday, Trump said it was bravado that people were hearing about him on the tape. I was talking and just holding papers and talking about it, but I didn’t have any papers. I had no documents.

It’s a step beyond what he told Fox News Digital during an interview earlier today. I said it very clearly, I had a whole office filled with a lot of papers, mainly newspaper articles, copies of magazines, copies of different plans, copies of stories, having to do with very many topics, and what was said was absolutely correct, Trump said. We haven’t done anything wrong. It’s all a hoax.

When Semafor and ABC News were asked about those comments, Trump gave what might be his boldest lie yet:

Asked about his use of the word plans during a Fox News interview earlier Tuesday to describe some things he might have highlighted at the 2021 meeting, Trump insisted he was referring to plans. plans and golf course plans strewn across his desk.

Did I use the word plans? he said. What I’m talking about are magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I had building plans. You know, building blueprints? I had plans for a golf course.

Donald Trump at ABC News and semafor

That’s right. He claims that when he was speaking about what NBC News said was a document detailing a military plan to strike Iran, he was actually telling attendees about a new golf course meeting he was planning. The one whose plans, apparently, were given to him by the Department of Defense and totally wins the case in his grudge against former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

Trump seems to lie the most when he thinks he can get away with it.

Note that that’s also not quite what he told Fox News Bret Baier last week before the audio of the recording became public. I didn’t have a document per se, Trump said of the contents of his office that day. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles. (Please remember that in the recording he could be heard saying that as president I could declassify the document he is posting.)

This is obviously not the first time that Trump’s own words have come back to haunt him. When the infamous Access Hollywood tape dropped in 2016, it wasn’t hard to discern that it was definitely Trump talking about catching women and saying they let you do it when you’re famous. It was a moment that seemed to have the potential to sink his campaign, but even then Trump didn’t lie as blatantly as he does in this case. Instead, rather than trying to deny what he said or invent new context, Trump waved him into the locker room.

Which brings us back to an important caveat from earlier: Trump seems to lie the most when he thinks he can get away with it. When you’re giving interviews to the media or talking to the public, you never know what’s going to come out of their mouth. It’s been a very different story though the few times he’s been under oath and able to be held accountable for what he says. In depositions about his professional or personal life, he was measured and accurate. He was careful to avoid sitting down directly for questioning with former special counsel Robert Mueller.

That caveat means that’s unlikely to be the story Trump’s lawyers are trying to tell in his ongoing trial. Not with the threat of their client committing perjury and when there are witnesses who disagree with him. Even Trump knows better than to try to convince a judge and jury that they should trust him over their own ears.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-audio-tape-classified-documents-lie-rcna91546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos