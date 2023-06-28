Did Biden make any promises to Xi Jinping?

US efforts to ease tensions with China are complicated by apparent differences of opinion over the commitments each side has made to the other.

Chinese officials and state media insist that US President Joe Biden made a series of promises to China’s Xi Jinping, described by Beijing as the ‘four NOs and one no’ that should guide official state conduct. United towards China.

“I hope the US side…will stick to the consensus that President Biden and I reached during our meeting in Bali, Indonesia, and put into practice the relevant positive expressions,” Xi said. , quoted by Chinese state media. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a visit to Beijing on June 19.

Xinhua, the state news agency, said Blinken had agreed to let the United States “fulfill the promises made by President Biden.”

Reviewing the list of four promises it says were made, Xinhua reported that Blinken said the United States is “not looking for ‘a new cold war,’ not looking to change the (political) system Chinese, do not seek to oppose China by strengthening alliances, do not support Taiwan independence and do not intend to enter into conflict with China”.

But when asked to confirm that Blinken made those comments, the State Department referred to the voice of america to a series of interviews given by Blinken after his meeting with Xi in Beijing, as well as to the Secretary’s comments during a press conference.

While several of the reported commitments generally reflect existing US policy, Blinken did not mention in his public comments any promises Biden had made to Xi. S reiterated the administration’s efforts to strengthen the technological and industrial position of the United States at home, as well as alliances and associations abroad.

On the Taiwan issue, Blinken said that while the Biden administration does not support Taiwan independence, we are concerned that China may change its policy when it comes to resolving these disputes peacefully.

We use outreach to try to advance our interests and protect them, Blinken said of the Biden administration’s overall stance toward China, including his trip to Beijing.

Chinese policy

The most comprehensive description of the Biden administration’s China policy was given by Blinken in May 2022.

“We are not looking to transform the Chinese political system,” the secretary said. “Our task is to demonstrate once again that democracy can meet urgent challenges, create opportunities, promote human dignity, that the future belongs to those who believe in freedom and that all countries will be free to chart their course. own unconstrained path.”

Biden cited in 2021

Chinese state media first quoted Biden making promises to Xi when the two met for a virtual summit in November 2021.

Biden was quoted as saying by China: “I would like to clearly reiterate that the United States does not seek to change the Chinese political system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening alliances, has no intention of conflict with China, that the United States is committed to its “one China” policy, does not support Taiwan independence, wishes to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

The following year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi tried to invoke these points to criticize members of the Biden administration in a speech at the Asia Society in September 2022.

“President Biden has repeatedly stressed that the United States is not seeking to wage a ‘New Cold War’, is not seeking to change the Chinese political system, is not seeking to oppose China by strengthening alliances , did not support Taiwan independence, do not intend to enter into conflict with China,” Wang said, before expressing Beijing’s frustration.

For two orchestras to collaborate, it is mandatory that the two conductors first establish a common key, but at the same time, all the performers are required to sound their harmonious notes, according to the same set of scores. However, what I have witnessed is that Team USA seems to have worked with two models and failed to translate the expressed political will of its leader into logical policies, which in turn has led to confusion from the Chinese public and the people of China and various countries,” according to Wang.

“The three principles proposed by President Xi (regarding bilateral relations), namely that China and the United States should respect each other, coexist peacefully, work together to win, as well as the “four noes” and a “no intention “Voiced by President Biden, they form a perfect framework,” Wang said.

“What the US team should do right now is put into practice what President Biden said about the ‘four no’s and one negative intention’ and get the bilateral relationship back on track,” Wang continued.

Wei Jingsheng, one of the most prominent Chinese dissidents currently living in exile, noted the difference between a statement and a promise in an interview with VOA.

“While statements are simply statements, the word ‘promise’ implies an obligation and an agreement made between two parties,” Wei said.

