Trump and Hunter Bidens’ legal issues aren’t the same





In the space of two weeks, the country has witnessed two major Justice Department announcements: the first federal indictment of a former President (Donald Trump) for unlawful retention of classified documents and related acts of obstruction, concealment and misrepresentation, and a guilty plea by the incumbent president’s son (Hunter Biden) to federal tax and firearms charges.

The identity of the accused makes them highly significant political events. And the responses to both sets of accusations tell us a lot about the competing visions of governance on display at the start of the 2024 election, one that threatens to destroy fundamental principles of American law and one that seeks to safeguard them.

Consider first Trump’s reaction to his federal indictment. In his political rhetoric and emerging legal arguments in his defense, Trump claims he did nothing wrong. The investigation, because it was conducted by the Justice Department in a Democratic presidential administration, is an inappropriate political prosecution, period. Trump made similar politically motivated accusations in response to news of Hunter Bidens plea deal, though here Trump’s accusation was one of patronage, not persecution.

Trump has spent years dismissing every investigation of him as a political witch hunt, so that should come as no surprise. But what has become clear more recently is that when he says the charges against him are political, he is not criticizing prosecutors for what he claims is their lack of independence, nor is he suggesting that they must behave in a neutral and apolitical manner. His assertions that the investigations are politically motivated are neither pure bad faith nor pure projection (although they may be both in part).

Instead, they are something more sinister and telling: a promise a promise that if allowed to return to duty, he will implement a vision of law enforcement in which no separation exists between prosecutors and political leaders, including the president. In the short term, this would mean benefits for Trump and his friends, and punishment for his enemies. But the long-term consequences would be much more dramatic: the abandonment of the fundamental value of equality before the law.

Viewed in the full context of the Trump presidency and Trump’s re-election campaign, Trump’s political prosecution charge appears to serve two related and complementary purposes. The first is to convince the public that law enforcement and the administration of justice are inherently political, and therefore the charges against them are untrustworthy. There’s evidence that it works: A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 47% of the public believe the charges against Trump are politically motivated.

The second related goal is to begin to prepare the public to accept the fundamental changes Trump would like to make to federal law enforcement, and perhaps the federal government more broadly, if given the chance. The irony, of course, is that these changes are designed to make law enforcement and government more political. But if Trump is successful enough in destroying public confidence in federal law enforcement, he may encounter little resistance as he seeks to radically reshape the fundamental features of American governance.

Here, the evidence of what Trump would like to do is crystal clear. Trump has explicitly pledged to arm the DOJ against political adversaries, telling his supporters the same day of his federal indictment that he would appoint an actual special prosecutor to prosecute President Joe Biden and his family. He indicated that in a second term he would bring back loyalists such as Jeffrey Clark, a key DOJ ally in its efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And he began previewing the position all federal employees should fill at will. of the president, which could mean eliminating longstanding protections that insulate members of the public service from politically motivated retaliation or impeachment.

All of this is an extension of what has been on display throughout Trump’s presidency. He is a man who, as president, has regularly flouted the norms of separation between his personal or partisan interests and those of the American government. He was also singularly focused on attacking the career civil service, which he called the Deep State. He constantly railed against the shadowy cabal he believed sought to undermine him, and he worked to weaken standards of independence and impartiality within the federal government. At the end of his term, he issued an executive order to create a new federal employment status, Schedule F; had it come into force, this decree would have allowed political appointees to reclassify large parts of the civil service in order to bring them under political control.

Thus, when Trump calls these prosecutions political, he is offering a candid account of his understanding of the President’s relationship with federal prosecutors that federal prosecutors, like all federal employees, are subject to the directive authority of the president, and so Biden must be behind Trump’s lawsuit. Trump’s complaint isn’t actually about it as a principle of command, it’s that right now he’s not in a position to leverage the power of the state for his personal benefit . This claim may seem surprising, but it follows naturally from Trump’s brand of right-wing populism, which offers a narrow view of who is genuinely a member of his supporters’ politics and is committed to both representing and protecting this population. circumscribed against another changeable: the liberals. , the media, prosecutors in Democratic administrations. As Trump recently promised his supporters, I’m the only one who can save this nation because you know they’re not going after me, they’re going after you. And I happened to be standing in their way. And I will never move.

These views are in deep tension with fundamental characteristics of the American political and constitutional tradition which, since at least the late 19th century, has stressed the importance of impartiality and expertise within the federal government in general, and in law enforcement in particular. But Trump is not alone in opposing consensus. GOP primary prospect and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested that the DOJ’s longstanding standards of independence are inconsistent with the Constitution. The work of Chairman Kevin McCarthy and Representative Jim Jordan on the Weaponization Committee has sought to use congressional oversight authority to intimidate and intimidate career officials.

The Trump camps’ response to news of Hunter Bidens’ deal to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and agree to an embezzlement deal to avoid gun charges, is telling at this regard. For years, Trump has been fixated on the DOJ’s failure to prosecute Hunter Biden as evidence of political patronage. Now that Hunter Biden has been indicted and pleaded guilty, Trump has moved on to charges that the plea terms are overly lenient due to, you guessed it, political patronage. The fact that the investigation and charging decisions were made by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee whom Biden has asked to remain in office, is irrelevant, as is the fact that the FBI is still led by Christopher Wray, who was handpicked by Donald Trump; so does the fact that, in many ways, these charges are more severe than those that would have been leveled against an individual guilty of similar behavior but with a different last name.

All of this stands in stark contrast to President Bidens’ handling of his son’s legal struggles. Biden has bent over backwards to uphold essential bipartisan standards of independence of law enforcement and isolation from political interference. His retention of a Trump appointee as Delaware’s lead prosecutor was clearly motivated by a desire to ensure that the Hunter investigation would be conducted by someone he did not choose. His decision to allow John Durham to complete his Russia probe origins probe was similar, as was his hands-off approach to Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ appointment of special advocates to investigate the handling of documents. classified by former Vice President Mike Pence. and President Biden himself.

In addition to making these personal decisions, Biden and Garland have remained silent on politically sensitive investigations. Bidens’ lone remarks about his son’s lawsuit promised love and support as he continues to rebuild his life. He has maintained a studied silence on Trump’s indictment and clearly intends to prosecute him.

In all of this, President Biden has offered, by deeds more than words, a different model of governance. His silence and discretion are admirable, and they stem from a principled commitment to avoid any suspicion of political interference in sensitive law enforcement matters. Two startlingly different visions are offered for the future of the relationship between law enforcement and politics.

The problem is that the two visions are not equally apparent. Trump’s vision is clearly displayed; Bidens’ approach is most notable for its lack of action, its refusal to comment, its decision to remain indifferent. Americans should note these absences as collectively the presence of something else: a demonstrated commitment to a functioning system of depersonalized and impartial justice. But Bidens’ approach should not be interpreted as inaction or passivity. Rather, it is an active and thoughtful attempt to preserve the principle that, as Special Counsel Jack Smith said when announcing Trump’s indictment, there is a set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.

