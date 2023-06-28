Modifying menus: The culinary trend that puts PM Modi in the spotlight

Food has always been a remarkable reflection of culture and identity, bringing people together through their shared love of diverse cuisines. In recent years, a unique trend has emerged in India and abroad, where dishes are named after political figures. In a unique culinary trend that has gained momentum in recent years, several restaurants and food outlets in India and abroad have decided to name their menus after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These quirky menu items, ranging from pizzas to vada pav, have names such as “Modizza”, “Modi Burger”, “Modi Mania”, “Modi Thali”, “Modi Vada Pav”, “Modi Masala Chai” and “ Modi Dhokla”. .” While this trend has captured the public’s attention, it’s important to recognize it as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s cultural and political influence, rather than a commentary on the culinary world. Join us on a tantalizing journey exploring these delicious dishes inspired by PM Modi.

Restaurants and cafes in India have been at the forefront of this trend. From bustling metropolises to small towns, various dining establishments have introduced menu items with eye-catching names inspired by Prime Minister Modi. For example, “Modizza” is a variation of pizza that combines traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist, while “Modi Burger” features a blend of local spices and international burger ingredients. These designs are not only an attempt to pay tribute to the Prime Minister but also to attract customers with their unique and catchy names.

Modizza: the merger

Source: Unsplash (pictorial representation)

One of the most notable dishes that pays tribute to PM Modi is “Modizza”. This fusion creation combines traditional Italian pizza with Indian flavors. With a generous layer of tangy tomato sauce, topped with paneer tikka, fresh vegetables and a dash of aromatic spices, Modizza aims to encapsulate the essence of Indian cuisine while adopting the familiar format of a pizza. This dish has found its popularity in many Indian cities, especially among young people. Modizza is a testament to the cultural fusion and popularity that PM Modi embodies.

Modi Burger

The Modi Burger pays homage to India’s love affair with street food. “Modi Burger” features a blend of local spices and international burger ingredients. It often has an imposing structure, symbolizing strength and resilience. Although the ingredients may vary, the use of vibrant Indian spices, such as cumin, coriander and turmeric, is a common element. With its distinctive name, this dish aims to pay tribute to the hard-hitting leadership of the Prime Minister.

Source: Unsplash (pictorial representation)

Modi Mania: an assortment of delights

Modi Mania is a gourmet platter that captures the essence of India’s culinary diversity. It offers an assortment of regional specialties including samosas, pakoras, papad masala and mini dosas. This vibrant combination symbolizes unity in diversity celebrated across India just as PM Modi works tirelessly to bring people together. Interestingly, this culinary trend has transcended geographical boundaries, with some restaurants from foreign countries also joining. Indian restaurants abroad, especially in areas with a large Indian diaspora, have introduced menu items with names inspired by Prime Minister Modi. These include “Modi Mania” – a fusion of Indian and international flavors, and “Modi Thali” – a traditional Indian platter showcasing a variety of dishes. Such initiatives demonstrate the reach and influence of Prime Minister Modi, as well as the willingness of these establishments to connect with the Indian community abroad.

Source: Zomato/ People name their restaurants after PM Modi

Modi Thali: a royal feast

Modi has become a household name over the past decade. The New Jersey restaurant launched ‘Modi Ji Thali’ ahead of the PM’s trip to the US, which enjoyed instant popularity. The “Modi Thali” is a lavish and elaborate platter that echoes the idea of ​​unity in diversity, much like India’s diverse cultural fabric. It offers a selection of traditional dishes from various Indian states, presented in small bowls on a large platter.

Source: Bloomberg

Modi Vada cobblestone

Vada Pav is an iconic street food of Maharashtra, and Modi Vada Pav adds a touch of innovation to this beloved snack. This twist features a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between soft rolls, topped off with tangy chutneys and a fiery green chili. People are using Modi’s big name to gain notoriety and sell their dishes.

Source: Unsplash

Modi Masala Chai: an infusion with a twist

Modi’s ‘Chaiwala’ seems to be working well in India’s political game. But the same chaiwala strategy is now also incorporated by real chaiwalas. In India, a cup of tea is more than just a drink; it is a social ritual. Modi Masala Chai infuses this ritual with flavors such as cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, resulting in a spicy and aromatic blend that delights the taste buds.

Source: Unsplash

NaMo Dhokla: A Gujarati Delicacy

Source: Pixabay/ Pictorial representation

“Dhokla”, a savory steamed cake made from fermented dough, is a staple snack in the Indian state of Gujarat. The ‘Modi Dhokla’ pays homage to the Prime Minister’s roots in Gujarat, where he served as Chief Minister before assuming the post of Prime Minister. The “Gujarat model” also seems to have caught on in the culinary industry.

While this trend may seem fun and harmless, it hasn’t been without controversy. Critics argue that the association of food products with political figures blurs the line between culinary creativity and political propaganda. They suggest that such practices can inadvertently contribute to the idolatry of political leaders and create a culture of hero worship.

The trend of naming menus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a notable phenomenon, both in India and abroad. This reflects the cultural and political impact the Prime Minister had on society. While some may see this trend as a celebration of his influence, others worry about the potential blurring of lines between politics and the culinary world. Regardless of personal opinions, it remains an intriguing observation of how public figures can influence various aspects of society, including the menus we encounter in restaurants and cafes.

(Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide an objective overview of the culinary trend of naming menus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and does not endorse or criticize this practice.)