Former US President Donald Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation and seeks damages

Former US President Donald Trump has sued EJean Carroll for defamation, alleging she falsely accused him of rape after a jury found he sexually assaulted her.

Key points: Donald Trump seeks retraction, compensation and punitive damages. Jean Carroll’s lawyer says Mr Trump is simply trying to delay accountability.

In the unusual conclusion of a civil trial in May, the jury decided he sexually abused and defamed but did not rape the former Elle magazine advice columnist.

Mr. Trump’s counterclaim in federal court in Manhattan seeks recantation as well as unspecified compensation and punitive damages.

Ms Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that Mr Trump’s case was “nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability” for the jury’s verdict.

“Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found he sexually abused EJean Carroll,” Mr Kaplan said.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Latest in a series of legal battles

The filing signals that Mr. Trump’s multi-pronged legal fight with Ms. Carroll is unlikely to end soon, as the two sides trade accusations and denials in the media.

Ms Carroll amended the first of her two lawsuits against Trump and sought an additional $10 million ($15 million) in damages in May, citing his denials during an appearance on CNN the day after the verdict.

The new Mr. Trump filings come from that same first trial and cite Mrs. Carroll’s statements on CNN after the verdict, when she said Mr. Trump raped her despite the jury’s finding that he didn’t. had sexually assaulted.

Mr Trump, who is running to retake the White House in 2024 and has a comfortable lead over his Republican rivals, has denied raping Ms Carroll.

He is appealing the verdict, which found that he must pay $5 million in damages.

That first lawsuit, which she filed in 2019 for defamation only, was bogged down in appeals over whether Mr Trump was immune from prosecution because he had been president when he took the floor.

Ms Carroll testified that Mr Trump raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s and then ruined her reputation by calling her a liar when she went public in 2019.

Ms Carroll filed her second lawsuit against Mr Trump for defamation and sexual assault after New York passed a law giving survivors of sexual violence a window to file civil lawsuits even if the statute of limitations on their claims had passed.

