Xi Jinping presses diplomacy throttle to win allies ahead of US advance in Asia
the chinese president Xi Jinping intends to strengthen diplomatic relations with Asian countries in a show of diplomacy which led him to meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, Premier of Barbados, Mia Love Mottley; the prime minister of VietnamPham Minh Chinh and the head of government of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. After having succeeded in the Middle East in fostering a historic rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Beijing wants to strengthen its alliances in an attempt to neutralize active American policy in the region. Washington’s diplomatic offensive recently led it to conclude a military agreement with the Philippines and to strengthen its defense ties with Japan.South Korea and Australia.
China has opted for “soft power”, an ability to influence the actions or interests of other countries through agreements and policies of rapprochement in other areas such as culture, science and cooperation. This is what he has done with New Zealand, with whose government he has agreed to expand collaboration on economic and trade issues as well as on issues related to technology, tourism and cultural exchanges.
Xi met Tuesday in Beijing with the Vietnamese ministro primer, Pham Ming Chinh, who he asked to “work together” to improve relations and “inject more stability into the world”. The meeting comes at a time when Minh Chinh is on an official visit to China to balance relations with Beijing while Washington tries to consolidate and strengthen its good relations with Hani. “This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of the establishment of the strategic cooperative association, and China considers Vietnam a priority in its diplomacy. We are facing a complex international situation, and our two countries should persist in the spirit of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, trust and cooperation,” Xi said, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs.
On the same day, Tuesday, Xi met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, who assured that China can play “a constructive role” in mediating between Russia and Ukraine in the context of the war. “I set out our common interest in a stable and prosperous (Indo-Pacific) region, reiterating the importance of working together to support the international order and the constructive role it can play in addressing common global challenges such as climate change and the war in Ukraine,” he said.
Xi also met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, and during the meeting, he stressed that it was the first country in the Eastern Caribbean to establish diplomatic relations with China. Xi described the island as a good friend and partner of China in the region. Although China and Barbados are far apart, we share the same aspirations and walk hand in hand, Xi told Mottley.
The Chinese newspaper Global Times points out in an article that Barbados, Mongolia, New Zealand and Vietnam are located on different continents and have different political systems, histories, cultures and economies. What unites them is their desire to seek certainties and possibilities from China, and they will not follow the “disengagement” maneuvers or provoke a “confrontation” launched by the United States against the China, experts said. The aforementioned newspaper gives the example of New Zealand, a country, he says, whichAbe “resists the pressures of Cold War unilateralism, mentality and hegemony, while preserving its strategic autonomy to develop ties with China and benefit its people.”
Netanyahu will travel and Pkn
Another country on Beijing’s radar is Israel. Your Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed on Tuesday that he would make an official trip to China and assured that the United States was aware of his plans, given the rise in tensions between Washington and Beijing and after the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, recently paid a visit to the Asian giant.
Netanyahu pointed out that “U.S.-Israeli security and intelligence cooperation is at its highest level in history,” before boasting that “the United States will always be the most vital ally and an irreplaceable ally”. The Joe Biden administration has so far refused to visit Netanyahu to tour the country after he took office following the September 2022 elections, which saw him return to power leading a coalition of parties far-right and ultra-Orthodox.
