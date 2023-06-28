Donald Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation after being found guilty of sexually abusing her





The day after a jury found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, they were each interviewed on CNN. They have now sued each other for those interviews, citing defamation.

A lawyer for Trump wrote in a court filing on Tuesday that Carroll defamed Trump by claiming in her May 10 interview that Trump had raped her — an allegation she has made repeatedly over the years, including at the barre during their civil trial this spring.

Carroll’s interview aired the same day as a Trump CNN town hall in which he called it a “crazy job” who “made up” his allegations, prompting Carroll to seek $10 million in defamation against Trump – an update from a lawsuit she filed in 2019.

In Carroll’s interview, she was asked about the jury finding that Trump was responsible for sexual abuse, but not rape. Carroll’s response, “Oh yes, he did. Oh yes, he did,” is at the heart of Trump’s counterclaim against her. Trump’s complaint seeks the dismissal of his $10 million claim and additional unspecified damages, as well as a recantation.

Robbie Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said in a statement to the media that Trump’s claim was “contrary to both logic and fact.”

“Trump’s case is therefore nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said.

On May 9, a federal jury in New York found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse, but not rape, following a trial in which Carroll said Trump attacked her in the locker room. a department store in the 1990s. She was awarded $5 million in damages in the case, which Trump is appealing.

Trump has vehemently denied assaulting Carroll and claimed his story was fabricated – repeating that claim at the May 10 town hall, even though the jury had found him responsible the day before.

The affair stemmed from what Carroll described as a chance encounter with Trump at an upscale department store in the mid-1990s. She said that at first the two engaged in “joshing” banter as they were walking through the store.

She testified during the eight-day trial that what at first seemed like a pleasantly memorable moment – ​​bumping into a famous real estate tycoon, helping him buy a present for a young woman – turned violent when he allegedly pushed her against a wall in a dressing room and thrust his hand into her vagina.

During the trial, his attorneys described the allegations as fitting what they called Trump’s “modus operandi.” In addition to witnesses who said Carroll confided in them after the incident, the jury heard from two other women who described Trump suddenly turning casual confrontations into sexual misconduct. Trump has strenuously denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The jury also watched the “Access Hollywood” music video that emerged during the 2016 campaign, in which Trump could be heard crudely describing grabbing women by their genitals.

In addition to appealing the verdict, Trump is also seeking a new trial, saying the damages awarded by the jury were “grossly excessive”.

