Hipkins meets Xi Jinping: behind the handshakes, New Zealand is getting closer and closer to China

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Chris Hipkins anticipated a “diplomatic” meeting with Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader said he attached “great importance” to relations with New Zealand. Both professional, Hipkins made sure to point out that his country is also open for business.

And there is certainly a good story to tell when it comes to China. Hipkins is built on decades of cooperation, understanding and groundbreaking economic agreements. Bilateral trade was worth $40 billion in 2022 and could reach $50 billion by 2030.

There might even be possibilities for cooperation on China’s position on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. Although New Zealand and most Western countries are skeptical of the initiative, it is fair to say that the Chinese authorities would appreciate New Zealand’s contribution.

But it’s also fair to say that Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has ahead on his calendar: the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether New Zealand should join the “pillar two” of the AUKUS security pact between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Both things will concern China. And despite Beijing’s appreciation of New Zealand’s diplomatic approach – including Hipkins’ reluctance to call Xi Jinping a “dictator” – the timing of this red carpet visit was ideal.

Claim and Counterclaim

So New Zealand is walking a fine line with China, and beneath the diplomatic niceties there is a growing fault line. When Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta visited China earlier this year and expressed New Zealand’s “deep concerns” about human rights, Hong Kong and Taiwan, some media outlets suggested that she had been “harangued” by her Chinese counterpart.

Mahuta said the conversation was simply “robust,” but there’s no denying China’s combativeness in the face of criticism or threats.

When British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China posed “the greatest challenge of our time to global security and prosperity” at May’s G7 summit in Japan (which added to an official statement tacitly on China), Beijing hit back at what it called “defamation” and “slander”.

Although not part of the G7, New Zealand later added its name to a “Joint Statement Against Trade-Related Economic Coercion and Non-Trade Policies and Practices” which built on the G7 meeting. Although it does not explicitly mention China, the statement clearly expresses concerns about Beijing’s perceived willingness to use trade sanctions against countries it dislikes.

This includes South Korea after installing a US missile defense system, and Australia after calling for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. More recently, China blocked Lithuanian exports after the tiny nation allowed Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy there.

When New Zealand joined the United States in speaking out on the China-Solomon Islands security deal, Chinese state media accused Wellington of smearing and demonizing their country and giving in to the influence of Washington.

A few months later, New Zealand reiterated its position to uphold the rule of international law regarding China’s construction of islands in the South China Sea. While officially this amounted to not taking sides over competing claims of sovereignty, it actually rejected China’s historic claims to the region.

And just recently it was revealed that a New Zealand frigate had been confronted – professionally but visibly – by Chinese navy vessels while in international waters near the disputed Spratly Islands.

Safety and circumspection

Closer to home, there have been intermittent skirmishes over cybersecurity. In 2018, the New Zealand Government’s Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) said it had “established links” between China’s Ministry of State Security and a global commercial intellectual property theft campaign.

New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (SIS) also recently noted that agents from a “small number of foreign states” were becoming “increasingly aggressive”, but chose not to identify the culprits.

But when it was reported that a Civil Service Commission analyst had been suspended after being branded an “internal threat risk” by the SIS, the Chinese embassy called the allegations “ill-founded and with an ulterior motive to smear and attack China, which we strongly oppose.”

The G7 countries have directly called on China not to interfere in their internal affairs. New Zealand generally prefers to be circumspect. The SIS has identified foreign states monitoring suspected dissidents in New Zealand, but it does not name those states.

NATO and AUKUS

How long the diplomatic tightrope can be walked is an open question, given the prime minister’s upcoming attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania in July and the pending decision on AUKUS.

With its support for Ukraine against Russia, New Zealand has come much closer to NATO, which in 2021 also identified China as a security challenge, saying Beijing’s ambitions and “coercive policies” challenge “the interests, security and values” of the Western bloc. China called it a “completely futile” warning.

At the same time, of course, New Zealand could move closer to involvement in the AUKUS alliance, which would mean access to advanced non-nuclear military technology. And although it is never made explicit, AUKUS is a response to the perceived threat of China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Despite its own rapid militarization, the Chinese government has condemned AUKUS as reflecting a “cold war mentality” that involves a “path of error and danger”. However diplomatically it was covered, the same message will almost certainly have been delivered to Chris Hipkins yesterday in Beijing.

* Alexander Gillespie is Professor of Law at the University of Waikato

This story was originally posted by The conversation.