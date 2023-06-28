NATO chief convenes talks to try to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join military alliance





BRUSSELS (AP) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he had called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to membership. of Sweden to the military alliance.

The meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to deal with one of the last obstacles to Sweden’s membership before a major summit the following week. Sweden’s membership would be a highly symbolic moment and another indication of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is pushing countries to join the Western alliance.

However, Hungary has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid, and Hungarian lawmakers have said a long-delayed parliamentary vote on ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership will not take place until fall legislative session. NATO needs the unanimous approval of all members to expand, which almost certainly means the country won’t get the green light in time for the July 11-12 summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. . The time has come to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO, Stoltenberg told reporters. Foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers from Turkey, Sweden and Finland will take part in the talks in Brussels. Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine amid fears in Europe that President Vladimir Putin would expand the war. He applied alongside Finland and they had hoped to unite, but Turkish objections to Sweden’s membership meant that Finland finally joined on its own in April. Stockholm changed its anti-terrorism laws and lifted an arms embargo on Turkey to satisfy Ankara’s demands. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement posted to his social media account that he spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Wednesday and again raised concerns about membership. from Sweden to NATO. President Erdogan said that while taking steps in the right direction, in particular changing Sweden’s anti-terrorism legislation, PKK/PYD/YPG supporters in Sweden continue to freely organize demonstrations praising terrorism, recruiting people and providing financial resources to terrorist organizations, and that this situation is unacceptable for Turkey. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The Turkish government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including Kurdish militant groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. Sweden has a Kurdish diaspora of around 100,000 people. Demonstrations by pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO groups in Sweden have thwarted Stockholm’s efforts to show it takes Turkey’s security concerns seriously. Further protests by individual anti-Islam activists further complicated matters. On Wednesday, a man who identified himself in Swedish media as an Iraqi refugee burned a Koran outside a mosque in central Stockholm. Police allowed the protest, citing freedom of speech, after a previous decision to ban a similar protest was overturned by a Swedish court. Turkish authorities have condemned the burning of the Quran on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday. “Defending hate crimes under the guise of freedom of expression is a violation of the rights of those who are victims of these crimes and a real blow to freedom of expression,” said Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in a message posted on social networks. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was “unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit”. Hungary has never clearly expressed publicly its concerns about possible Swedish membership.





In a Facebook post, Agnes Vadai, a lawmaker from Hungary’s opposition Democratic Coalition party, wrote that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz party would not schedule a vote on Sweden’s membership during the of its last spring session next week. The postponement is the latest in a long line of year-long delays, with senior Hungarian officials saying they support Sweden’s membership while making vague demands in Stockholm as a condition of approval. NATO officials expect Hungary to approve Sweden’s membership once Turkey clears its objections. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Turkey and Hungary to quickly approve membership. Now is the time … to allow Sweden to attend the Vilnius summit as an ally, Macron said in a joint statement with Stoltenberg ahead of a working meeting in Paris on Wednesday. Today more than ever, it is time to take decisions that will ensure the unity and stability of the continent. ___ Associated Press writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Sylvia Corbet in Paris and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.

