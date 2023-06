Donald Trump opposes E. Jean Carroll for defamation

Photo: Getty Images

Less than three weeks ago, a judge ruled that E. Jean Carroll, the writer who sued Donald Trump for defamation and won in May, could amend her lawsuit for an even bigger payout after Trump disparaged her during a town hall on CNN the day after the ruling. transmitted. Now the former president seems tired of losing and filed a countersuit against Carroll on Tuesday night, also citing defamation.

Trump’s suit is partly based on very specific wording. Although Carroll initially sued him for rape (as well as defamation), the jury only found that he sexually assaulted her. When Carroll appeared on CNN the morning after the verdict was read, a newscaster asked her how she felt when she heard the jury had found Trump hadn’t raped you.

I just say immediately in my own head, oh yes he did, oh yes he did, she replied.

Trump’s countersuit cites this example of Carroll saying oh yes, he did, arguing it is defamation because his revelation about his interior monologue did not reflect the nuances of a court ruling.

In a statement to multiple media outlets, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan said: Donald Trump again argues, contrary to logic and facts, that he was exonerated by a jury that found he abused sexually from E Jean Carroll by forcibly inserting her fingers into her vagina. , adding that his claims do not apply given New York’s statute of limitations or will not withstand a motion to dismiss.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May, but has since increased the amount she seeks by $10 million after Trump demanded it during the town hall which, again, was broadcast on national television the day after it was decided that he had never met her; accused her of calling her husband a racist epithet; and oddly says she named a pet Vagina. Trump is also appealing May’s ruling, so their legal battle won’t disappear from the headlines anytime soon.

