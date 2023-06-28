DG ISPR warning and way forward





In addition to revealing that the process of holding the Army accountable against its own officers and other ranks, for breaches or dereliction of duty during the nationwide violence on May 09, 2023 was continuing apace, the Director General, Public Relations inter-service, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhrys Press Conference on June 26 (Islamabad) delivered a strong message to Pakistan’s senior judiciary that military courts are here to stay and have also dealt with civilian culpability in the past .

Three army officers, including a lieutenant general, were fired as part of this self-responsibility process. These include Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, then commander of IV Corps, Lahore, his chief of staff and several other senior officers. Disciplinary proceedings against three major generals and seven brigadiers have been completed. Among those arrested were a granddaughter of a retired four-star general (renowned fashion designer Mrs. Khadija Shah), son-in-law of a retired four-star general (son-in-law of General Yousuf’s Rizwan) wife of a retired three-star general (Shabnam Jehangir), wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general (Rubina Jameel and Mehboob), all of whom are facing this process of accountability due to irrefutable evidence. These sanctions showed that responsibility in the Pakistani military was exercised without discrimination, regardless of rank or social status.

The DG, the ISPR pointed out, the investigations carried out so far had proved that the events of May 9 had been planned for several months, first creating an enabling environment and inciting people against the army. A diabolical tale “based on lies and exaggerations has spread on social media inside and outside the country”. Confirming what had already been emphasized by Army Chief General Asim Munir at the recently concluded 81st Training Commanders Conference (Rawalpindi, Jun 07) on “tightening the noose around planners and brains,” Major General Sharif added that the authorities had obtained clear evidence against those involved.

Interestingly, some of the disciplined army officers had excellent professional reputations and high connections within Pakistan’s entrenched civilian-military elite. Among the brigadiers penalized or transferred under a cloud is Brig Mehr Omar Khan, of the Baloch regiment, commander of Pakistan’s infamous coup brigade, the 111th Brigade, Rawalpindi, who reported directly to the army chief . The brigadiers commanding the 111th Brigade generally had a smooth journey to three-star status. He had attended a highly sought-after training program for Pakistani officers at the US West Point Academy while a major. He ran a high-profile Twitter account on social media, following the Prime Minister of India among others.

Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, former commander of IV Corps, Lahore, now dismissed, was also very connected. His father retired as a brigadier. Ironically, his father-in-law, Captain (retired) Naved Rasul Mirza had to leave the army in disrepute, after being implicated in the March 1973 Attock Conspiracy case (where the military trial judge was Major General Zia ul Haq). Now living in Lahore, he is the uncle (Mamoo) of Chief Justice Bandial’s wife.

Talking about the trials under military law, Maj. Gen. Sharif said that standing military courts are functioning in which the trial of 102 disbelievers is ongoing and this process will continue. In response to a question, DG ISPR said suspects tried by military tribunals have full legal rights, including the right of appeal to high courts and the Supreme Court. Such suspects would be penalized according to their crime, adding that the Pakistan Army has repeatedly resolved that the Constitution is sacred to us and reflects the wishes of nations. In particular, these actions were necessary because there was enormous pressure from the families of the army martyrs who did not appreciate the desecration of the `shuhada monuments by the violent mobs of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI ) on May 09.

This warning from the DG (ISPR) follows three petitions by lawyers filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. These petitions were quickly dealt with by the Supreme Court’s list of cases and brought to trial after senior lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa (former Governor of Punjab) and another lawyer, representing the former Chief Justice (CJ) Khwaja, met Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in his room (June 19).

In a seemingly shrewd tactical move aimed at patching up divisions within the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Bandial assembled a nine-member bench to hear motions regarding the trial of civilians in military courts, this time including senior judges. long ignored, now appointed by the Chief Justice. Qazi Faiz Isa and the next Chief Judge, Judge Sardar Tariq Masood.

However, this decision boomeranged as Qazi Faiz Isa did not join this bench, pointing out that he did not consider it a bench at all, as the Chief Justice avoided issuing a verdict on the bill. on Practice and Procedure of the Supreme Court, 2023, which had taken away the CJ’s unilateral discretion to constitute new benches. “If I hear the cases now, I will violate my constitutional and legal position,” Judge Isa said, adding that the chief justice had put him in a state of uncertainty, which could only be resolved if a decision was taken regarding petitions against this law or the stay order is withdrawn.

In a 30-page memo posted on the Supreme Court’s official website (which was quickly removed), Qazi Faiz Isa clarified that he did not recuse himself from hearing pleas against the trial of civilians in military courts. . He expressed concern that the Chief Justice had involved his colleagues in unnecessary conflict for no reason. An embarrassed Bandial had to reconstitute this bench twice, the judges Sardar Tariq Masood and Mansoor Ali Shah having also withdrawn from participating. On June 27, another judge, Judge Yahya Afridi, withdrew, demanding a full hearing. This forced CJ Bandial to postpone further hearings on the case until mid-July23.

These developments are occurring against the backdrop of an interesting conclave of civilian politicians taking place in Dubai during the Eid al-Azha holiday. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif traveled there from London, to be joined by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz. People’s Party leaders Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are due to meet with them. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, currently in London after attending the Paris Club financial conclave, may also join. Meetings there may dwell on the composition of the interim regimes that will ensue, as the term of the current National Assembly ends on August 13 or earlier.

CJ Bandial’s intention to deliver a speedy verdict against the trial of civilians in military tribunals, ahead of the Supreme Court’s impending summer recess, offering respite from the arrest or disqualification of the former Premier embattled minister Imran Khan, seems foiled for now. His own retirement looms on September 16. It remains to be seen whether a new scheme is designed to escalate the existing confrontation between the judiciary and the executive in Pakistan, extending to top military leaders as well.

