Partygate: Rees-Mogg and Dorries likely to be named in contempt of parliament report | party portal

Boris Johnson’s allies are expected to be named in a report on Thursday into possible contempts of Parliament following the official Partygate investigation, the Guardian has learned.

Tory MPs and a peer accused of trying to smear the privileges committee during its 14-month investigation into Johnsons Partygate denials are among those likely to be referenced, sources said.

An investigation by the all-party committee this month concluded that Johnson had committed five contempts of parliament and recommended a lengthy suspension. Johnson resigned as MP after receiving the report.

Follow-up work by the Privileges Committee has been underway for several weeks. The special report will raise issues the committee encountered during its initial investigation, including whether statements by Johnson’s supporters could constitute further breaches of parliamentary rules.

A contempt of Parliament is defined as an act that would prevent or interfere with the work of either House of Parliament. In Johnson’s case, this was found to include undermining democratic processes in the House of Commons by challenging the committee and being complicit in abuses and attempts to intimidate its members.

‘Complete nonsense’: Key moments from Boris Johnson’s Partygate grill video

Since the committee can only investigate and impose sanctions on those referred to it by a motion passed by MPs, its report should state that the matter belongs to the House of Commons as a whole.

There is a live question about the line between free speech and contempt of parliament, an insider has said.

The Guardian has been told those at risk of being named in the report include Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary. Both were Johnson-era cabinet ministers and vocal critics throughout the Privileges Committees investigation, calling it a witch-hunt and a kangaroo court, respectively.

Tory peer Peter Cruddas, who was given a seat in the House of Lords by Johnson during his time as prime minister, is also likely to be included after calling the inquiry a political show trial.