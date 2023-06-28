Politics
“Isn’t the Prime Minister prejudging the Law Commission’s response?” : Khurshid on Modi’s remarks on UCC
On Wednesday, senior congressman and former justice minister Salman Khurshid slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the uniform civil code, questioning whether the prime minister was prejudging the Law Commission’s response to question.
Khurshid also questioned whether a person holding the post of prime minister should show his inclination on the matter as it would “distort” an objective opinion the commission needed to obtain on the matter.
Neither the BJP, the prime minister nor the law commission gave any indication as to why there should be a departure from the findings of the previous law commission, he said.
“It is a commitment from the Prime Minister and his party and there is no problem with the Prime Minister addressing a question like this, but the problem is that when the Law Commission asks for an answer, the Is the Prime Minister not prejudging how the Law Commission’s response will be after receiving feedback from the rest of the country,” the Congress leader said. PTI.
Read | The AAP wants the Center to build consensus on UCC; NCP and Congress question implementation
“So someone in the position of prime minister would have to show their inclination, which will distort the objective opinion that the Law Commission needs to get,” he said.
Khurshid said nothing has been said as to why it is necessary to review the findings of the previous law commission.
Previously, the 21st Laws Commission, whose term ended in August 2018, had twice considered the issue and sought input from all stakeholders. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Family Law Reforms” was released in 2018. The 22nd Law Commission, which was recently granted a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and requested the opinion of stakeholders until 13 July.
“It’s like a review of a judgment of the Supreme Court or a high court. When you review a judgment, you give reasons like ‘things have changed, so much has happened that we take a fresh look, time has passed, and so on”. No such thing has been stated as to why this needs to be done,” Khurshid said.
The current Law Commission on June 14 invited views from all stakeholders, including recognized religious individuals and organizations, on the politically sensitive issue.
Addressing a rally of party workers in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday made a strong plea for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.
Modi also said that the opposition is using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.
Reacting to his remarks, Khrushid said the prime minister had not just said it was a good idea and should be supported, but also made Muslims say they were being provoked and misled .
“Why should Muslims be misled by anyone, first of all? Second, Muslims shouldn’t feel like it’s about them alone. It’s a view of what should be the norm applied to the whole country, muslims can have a point of view, christians can have a point of view, tribals can have a point of view, a lot of hindus can have a point of view, let this point of view to arise,” said Khurshid, who served as law and justice minister from May 2011 to October 2012.
But the problem is that it’s not clear what the UCC is supposed to do, he argued.
“Even the law commission hasn’t said that our intention is to look at the UCC in the next dimension so that the response can be informed and intelligent. It’s like giving people wild guesses, it’s putting the cart before the horse,” Khurshid said. .
It’s like inviting and provoking reactions when all we need is discussion, the senior congressional official said.
Read |Muslim body AIMPLB to submit draft proposal on UCC to Law Commission
“Tell us what the goal is, tell us how it will be achieved, tell us there are no adverse consequences for anyone. Put it all in writing and let people respond. Then , there will be an intelligent and informed response,” he said.
Khurshid also said that while this was an attempt to divert attention from the real issues, it was very unfortunate.
“There are many important issues and the most important issue is the performance of this government. If this government is confident in its performance in the country over the past nine years, let it be tested on performance, why seek something that is certainly something that, if not properly understood and produced, can cause apprehension, suspicion and a divisive nature of politics,” he said.
On Tuesday, opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Modi for his comments on the UCC, with Congress saying he was only making such remarks to distract from real issues like unemployment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/isnt-pm-prejudging-response-of-law-commission-khurshid-on-modis-ucc-remarks-1232143.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Isn’t the Prime Minister prejudging the Law Commission’s response?” : Khurshid on Modi’s remarks on UCC
- Partygate: Rees-Mogg and Dorries likely to be named in contempt of parliament report | party portal
- An expert explains how worried you should be about the spread in Florida and Texas.
- Watch: Bollywood director Karan Johar pays tribute to Yash Chopra with new song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ – News
- PowerSoft Old Navy Sleeveless Support Dress | Editor’s Review
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed Despite Wall Street Rally | WWTI
- Webinar gives hope for new liver cancer treatments and improved clinical trials
- DG ISPR warning and way forward
- Donald Trump opposes E. Jean Carroll for defamation
- Breeders will end with season 4 FX teases dramatic conclusion | Entertainment
- Corps of Cadets Announce March-In Schedule for 2023 Football Season
- South Koreans are getting younger as the traditional way of counting age is canceled