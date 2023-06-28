“Isn’t the Prime Minister prejudging the Law Commission’s response?” : Khurshid on Modi’s remarks on UCC

On Wednesday, senior congressman and former justice minister Salman Khurshid slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the uniform civil code, questioning whether the prime minister was prejudging the Law Commission’s response to question.

Khurshid also questioned whether a person holding the post of prime minister should show his inclination on the matter as it would “distort” an objective opinion the commission needed to obtain on the matter.

Neither the BJP, the prime minister nor the law commission gave any indication as to why there should be a departure from the findings of the previous law commission, he said.

“It is a commitment from the Prime Minister and his party and there is no problem with the Prime Minister addressing a question like this, but the problem is that when the Law Commission asks for an answer, the Is the Prime Minister not prejudging how the Law Commission’s response will be after receiving feedback from the rest of the country,” the Congress leader said. PTI.

“So someone in the position of prime minister would have to show their inclination, which will distort the objective opinion that the Law Commission needs to get,” he said.

Khurshid said nothing has been said as to why it is necessary to review the findings of the previous law commission.

Previously, the 21st Laws Commission, whose term ended in August 2018, had twice considered the issue and sought input from all stakeholders. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Family Law Reforms” was released in 2018. The 22nd Law Commission, which was recently granted a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and requested the opinion of stakeholders until 13 July.

“It’s like a review of a judgment of the Supreme Court or a high court. When you review a judgment, you give reasons like ‘things have changed, so much has happened that we take a fresh look, time has passed, and so on”. No such thing has been stated as to why this needs to be done,” Khurshid said.

The current Law Commission on June 14 invited views from all stakeholders, including recognized religious individuals and organizations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a rally of party workers in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday made a strong plea for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi also said that the opposition is using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Reacting to his remarks, Khrushid said the prime minister had not just said it was a good idea and should be supported, but also made Muslims say they were being provoked and misled .

“Why should Muslims be misled by anyone, first of all? Second, Muslims shouldn’t feel like it’s about them alone. It’s a view of what should be the norm applied to the whole country, muslims can have a point of view, christians can have a point of view, tribals can have a point of view, a lot of hindus can have a point of view, let this point of view to arise,” said Khurshid, who served as law and justice minister from May 2011 to October 2012.

But the problem is that it’s not clear what the UCC is supposed to do, he argued.

“Even the law commission hasn’t said that our intention is to look at the UCC in the next dimension so that the response can be informed and intelligent. It’s like giving people wild guesses, it’s putting the cart before the horse,” Khurshid said. .

It’s like inviting and provoking reactions when all we need is discussion, the senior congressional official said.

“Tell us what the goal is, tell us how it will be achieved, tell us there are no adverse consequences for anyone. Put it all in writing and let people respond. Then , there will be an intelligent and informed response,” he said.

Khurshid also said that while this was an attempt to divert attention from the real issues, it was very unfortunate.

“There are many important issues and the most important issue is the performance of this government. If this government is confident in its performance in the country over the past nine years, let it be tested on performance, why seek something that is certainly something that, if not properly understood and produced, can cause apprehension, suspicion and a divisive nature of politics,” he said.

On Tuesday, opposition parties attacked Prime Minister Modi for his comments on the UCC, with Congress saying he was only making such remarks to distract from real issues like unemployment.