Dueling campaign events deepen Trump-DeSantis rivalry





HOLLIS, NH (AP) The rivalry between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened on Tuesday as the two leading Republican candidates for the White House staged duels in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.

Addressing a town hall in Hollis, DeSantis pledged to build the US-Mexico border wall that Trump tried but failed to complete as president while pledging to tear down traditional centers of power of Washington in a way that Trump has not succeeded.

Speaking later at a Republican women’s luncheon in Concord, Trump shot back that DeSantis was being forced to settle for second place in the primary and accused the governor of supporting cuts to Social Security, insurance health and other benefit programs as a way to control federal spending.

He didn’t empty it. It’s worse today than ever.

Beyond the rhetoric, the contradictory events demonstrated each candidate’s evolving strategy. DeSantis answered many questions from the audience, a hallmark of New Hampshire politics he had avoided during his previous visit to the state, drawing criticism that he was stuffy and over-scripted.

Trump, meanwhile, gave his traditional coasting speech for more than an hour, but did not take questions. Journalists covering the event were confined to an enclosure, chaperoned to the restrooms, and told they could not speak to attendees in the conference center ballroom or even in the hallways.

DeSantis, asked about people who had voted twice for Trump because of his promises to drain the swamp in Washington, used his response to draw some of his starkest contrasts to date with the former president.

He didn’t empty it. It’s worse now than ever, DeSantis said. He added that such promises do not go far enough as a subsequent president can only fulfill them.

I want to break up the swamp, DeSantis said, pledging to take power away from Washington by ordering Cabinet agencies to halve the number of staff there.

DeSantis tried to gain ground on Trump by asking former presidents about keeping the national Republican party alive. At his town hall, the governor criticized the GOP culture of losing under Trump and mentioned the massive red wave that many GOP members had predicted but never materialized nationally in the election of mid-terms in recent years.

We had a red wave in Florida, DeSantis said, noting he easily won re-election last fall. But that’s because we got results in Florida.

Many prominent Republicans remain fiercely loyal to Trump, but there is evidence that attacks on the former president resonate. Speaking of Trump on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said: Can he win this election? Yes, he can win this election.

The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? McCarthy continued on CNBC Squawk Box. I don’t know this answer. He clarified later in the day to conservative outlet Breitbart that Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016.

At his own event, Trump noted that DeSantis is currently hosting an event to compete with us. He also vowed to drain the swamp once and for all, but used the slogan more to criticize President Joe Biden than the governor of Florida.

You can’t drain the swamp if you’re part of the swamp, and Joe Biden and other opponents, many of them, are all 100% owned, controlled, bought and paid for, Trump said.

The former president also largely echoed DeSantis’ sentiments in promising that “this election will be the end of the world for the corrupt political class in our nation’s capital.

DeSantis was also asked about the pro-Trump crowd that swarmed the US Capitol in January 2021, and replied: If it was about questioning things that happened two or three years ago, they were going to lose.

I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously I didn’t like seeing it,” DeSantis said. “But we have to move forward on this stuff. We cannot look back.

That, too, clashed with Trump, who on Tuesday repeated baseless claims that he was denied a second term through voter fraud. Numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, former campaign staffers and even Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

The simultaneous candidate visits highlighted the role that New Hampshire, the nation’s top GOP primary state, will play in deciding the next Republican presidential candidate. Much of the focus of the first primary was on Iowa and South Carolina, where evangelical Christians are dominant.

Spending time in New Hampshire, on the other hand, shows the candidates were testing their messages against a more libertarian electorate.

Trump’s first-place finish in New Hampshire’s 2016 Republican primary, after losing Iowa to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, helped propel the party’s dominance. But his Democratic rivals won the state in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Ahead of his speech on Tuesday, Trump announced that his New Hampshire team has more than 150 dedicated activists and organizers in the state’s 10 counties.

Sabrina Antle, of the town of Henniker, said she couldn’t afford to attend the luncheon at Concord where Trump spoke. She and her 9-year-old daughter tried to see the former president later in the day when he was in Manchester to open his campaign office, but the event reached capacity before the couple could enter .

I’m a Trumper but I wouldn’t be mad at Ron DeSantis because I think he would do a standing job,” Antle said. “I just don’t know if he has Trump’s attitude, just assertiveness.

The DeSantis campaign angered some members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women by scheduling its town hall around the same time Trump was addressing the groups’ luncheon. He called the DeSantis event an attempt to distract from his lunch, noting that other presidential candidates were scheduled around him.

That didn’t stop DeSantis, who spoke at town hall about the new immigration policy proposal he released Monday in South Texas, betting the issue can energize GOP voters, even those who are 2,000 miles north of the US-Mexico border.

Were actually going to build the wall, DeSantis said of Trump’s failed promises to do so. Lots of politicians tweet. They make grandiose promises and then fail to deliver real results. The time for excuses is over. Now is the time to deliver results and finally get the job done.

But the Florida governor also tailored his Tuesday message to New Hampshire, noting how tighter border security could potentially help limit the ravages of opioid addiction, which have hit the state particularly hard, even as the Overdose deaths have increased across the country.

He promised the strongest policy against drug cartels that any administration has ever had.

We have to do this,” DeSantis said, “because it will save lives.

Rower reported from Manchester, New Hampshire. Weissert reported from Washington.

