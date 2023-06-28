China’s ruling party expels Beijing official for possession of banned books and journals Radio Free Asia

Chinese Communist Party investigators have expelled a senior Beijing city government official for possessing banned political books and journals, as authorities continue to purge unapproved content and replace it with official propaganda that s stick to the party line.

The Beijing branch of the party’s disciplinary arm, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced on June 25 that it had expelled former state property supervisor Zhang Guilin for “serious violations”. of discipline and the law,” paving the way for criminal prosecution.

“The investigation revealed that Zhang Guilin’s political consciousness was weak, and that he kept and read books and periodicals dealing with serious political issues,” the commission said in a statement reported by the state-run news agency. Xinhua, which did not specify the nature of Zhang’s election. reading material.

The government censors already systematically delete dissenting views and criticism of the government on social media and other online platforms, but the party now appears to be targeting a quieter, slower way to deliver information books and journals which can slip into the country under the official radar, or be ordered to foreign publishers.

According to Xinhua, Zhang had also accepted favors and failed to disclose “sexual transactions”, with disciplinary officials calling for harsh punishment. Zhang’s case has been forwarded to the state prosecutor’s office for prosecution, he added.

Zhang is the latest in a long line of senior Chinese officials to be accused of secretly keeping and reading books “with serious political problems”.

Shanghai authorities announced earlier this month that former Dongfang.com editor Xu Shiping had been expelled from the Communist Party after charges of ‘concealing and reading banned books’, as well as embezzlement. of public funds and abuse of official power.

In recent years, former deputy mayor of Changsha Chen Zehui, former deputy mayor of Huainan Li Zhong and former Chongqing state security officer Li Bin have all been expelled from the party and dismissed from the party. their duties for bringing banned books into the country.

“Serious political problems”

Chinese Communist Party rules define “books and periodicals with serious political problems” as reading material that opposes government policy, undermines party unity, and “tarnishes the image of the party and the country” or “insult party and government leaders.”

Earlier this month, Shanghai dissident Ji Xiaolong was tried for criticizing Premier Li Qiang’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while he was party secretary, which the court deemed to be insult the leaders of the country.

A woman dressed as a Red Guard, holding a ‘little red book’, performs in front of a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a restaurant in Beijing in 2006. Credit: Jason Lee/Reuters

Books and articles that “distort the history of the party and the military” are also banned, according to Articles 45 and 46 of the “Regulations on Disciplinary Measures in the Chinese Communist Party.”

China already has laws protecting the reputation of its revolutionary heroes and martyrs, and has people imprisoned to challenge the official view of history.

Former party school teacher Deng Yuwen, who now lives in the United States, said party officials have always kept and distributed banned books and journals.

“Even in the extreme days of the Cultural Revolution, they failed to completely ban them, and it’s even less likely that they can now,” Deng told Radio Free Asia. “I believe that all senior party officials probably have such books.”

“Everything is fine until [a political power play] happens, then it is considered a violation of party rules,” Deng said.

According to Deng, the key factor affecting the careers of party officials is the extent to which they can demonstrate absolute political loyalty to Supreme Leader Xi Jinping.

Key tool for purges

Wang Ruiqin, a former member of the Qinghai branch of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, agreed.

“Private possession and reading of books and periodicals dealing with serious political issues is very common,” Wang said. “Especially among young civil servants … who have enjoyed the benefits of the era of economic reform [that began in 1979].”

“This political accusation is likely to be an important tool in purging dissenting opinions in internal power struggles,” she said. “It will also have a ‘chilling effect’ on other party members and officials.”

While the ruling party takes steps to ensure that only the official narrative is read, heard or seen by its citizens, the Xi Jinping’s works and the party charter have moved to the top five selling spots in the past two months, reminiscent of the era of Chairman Maos Little Red Book.

Of the 20 best-selling publications in May and June, 7 are writings or speeches by Xi Jinping.

Volume 2 of “Selected Readings from the Works of Xi Jinping” ranks first, while Volume 1 ranks second.

The party charter, or constitution, ranks third, while Xi’s report to the 20th party congress in October ranks fourth.

The fifth and sixth places are occupied by Xi’s writings on governance and a blueprint for studying Xi’s thought “in the new era.”

“Politics by Decree”

Jiang Yi, a Zhejiang-based researcher, said the last time a leader’s writings took all the top spots in book sales charts was under the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong, whose Little Red Book of Selected Works became a huge national bestseller.

“A supreme Chinese leader once again dominates book sales rankings, and the era of politics by decree has returned,” Jiang said.

He said the ranking was likely the result of massive system-wide orchestration that involves mass orders by ministries and state-owned enterprises and compulsory orders using party or government funds.

“Political books like this are actually quite boring, so it’s quite difficult to see Xi Jinping’s writings dominate half of the sales charts, given the wide variety of books available,” Jiang said.

Former 1989 student leader and current affairs commentator Ji Feng said China is currently experiencing Cultural Revolution 2.0.

“These books were all taxpayer-funded and have nothing to do with market economics,” Ji said. “It’s a matter of propaganda and political correctness, as was the case with the Mao Zedong anthologies.”

Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, however, said the decision was a mistake.

“How can they regress to such a point all of a sudden?” Feng said. “It’s an insult to the intelligence of ordinary citizens, not to mention the publishing industry, professors and academics.”

“It’s the restoration of totalitarianism, and it’s a tragedy for the whole nation,” he said.

Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Paul Eckert.