Pakistan’s Massive Military Purge: A Job Half Done?

NEW DELHI: The Pakistani military has begun a full purge of the institution in a bid to weed out those who were apparently complicit in or failed to confront mobs that targeted key military installations on May 9. It is evident that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is organizing the cleanup.

During a press conference on Monday, the director general of inter-service public relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced that many heads rolled including that of a lieutenant general, who was relieved of his functions. Others facing disciplinary sanctions include 15 officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

The announcement confirms that the army chief is doing nothing to unify the army and eliminate the risks of civil war. It also signals that the operation to dismantle ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s extensive network within the military, civil society and overseas Pakistanis is progressing without remorse. Further, it reveals that the military is on its toes and is in no mood to make a deal with the planners and masterminds of the May 9 events.

Unsurprisingly, the DG ISPR statement shows that the families of those believed to have played a role in the riots are not spared either. As a result, the granddaughter of a retired four-star general and the son-in-law of a retired four-star general were arrested as part of the May 9 investigation. In addition, the wife of a retired three-star general and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are also under investigation.

As India Narrative reported earlier, more than 124 serving military officers including a corps commander, two major generals and others are under investigation and trial.

Some of the other bigwigs who have been actively involved in the revolt include the former Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General (Retired) Azhar Abbas. In addition, two former leaders of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General (Retd) Shuja Pasha, Lieutenant-General (Retd) Zaheerul Islam, are among the leaders who led the rebellion. In addition, other prominent figures behind the plot include Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Khalid Maqbool, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Amjad Shoaib, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ali Quli Khan and Major-General (Retired) Ijaz Awan.

In his statement, DG ISPR refuted claims by Khan and his key supporters that the May 9 incident was a military-orchestrated false flag operation to target the PTI and its leader, and remove him from the political discord.

Maj. Gen. Chaudhry stressed that nothing could be more shameful than blaming the military and agencies for the May 9 tragedy.

Pointing to the 20 facilities that were attacked, he asked: Did the military conspire against itself or has the military already deployed its agents? Or have we burned the monuments of our martyrs?

A [fake] A narrative of human rights violations is being created against Pakistan and terrorist organizations are mainly hiding behind this narrative, he added. DG ISPR pointed out that social media was being used against the military by deploying fake videos and audio clips being broadcast as part of propaganda.

In line with DG ISPR’s rebuttal, a fresh salvo was fired by Adil Raja, a pro-Imran media warrior who claimed in a tweet that Imran Khan also claimed in his public statement that May 9 was a fake. flag, and he has evidence/videos to prove it. Ultimately, the public believes what Imran Khan says, not what DGISPR says.

Analysts point out that despite the spring cleaning within the military, the kingpin behind the whole conspiracy was none other than former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hameed. Sources say dissent in the military is likely to persist unless General Hameed is summoned to court and punished.

Apparently, had the May Rebellion succeeded, when General Munir was away in Qatar, General Hameed would have been offered the post of DG ISI for the second time, or the presidency itself, the sources told India Narrative .

In the end, Khan’s overconfidence and the army’s loyalty to the command, regardless of the differences, saved Pakistan’s situation.

Shaken by the army’s message of no compromise, Khan bravadoed to rebuke the DG ISPR.

Separately, as the former prime minister’s unrest grew, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was chatting with Pakistan People’s Party bigwigs in Dubai, ahead of his return to Pakistan to once again become a political linchpin. his country.

