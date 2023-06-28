Ben Shapiro: ‘Donald Trump pretty much admits on tape that he did what he’s accused of doing’





Quote from the June 28, 2023 edition of The Ben Shapiro Show from The Daily Wire

BEN SHAPIRO (HOST): So let’s get real about it. Once again, should Donald Trump be prosecuted for the exact same crime that Hillary Clinton was basically spared? He shouldn’t — if it doesn’t work for Hillary, it doesn’t work for Trump. However, does this mean that Donald Trump did not do what he is accused of doing? It doesn’t mean that either. Donald Trump pretty much admits on tape to having done what he is accused of doing. These two things you should keep in mind at the same time. The accusation is politically motivated and unfair on the part of Merrick Garland, no doubt. Also, does what he did — does that meet the elements of the crime? I mean, from the evidence we’ve seen so far, pretty obviously yes.

So you’ll recall that Donald Trump was charged in the indictment with taking documents he wasn’t supposed to take and then the DOJ, the National Archives and the FBI gave him every chance to return these documents. Not only did he not return the documents, but he asked his lawyers to go and say that he had returned the documents. indictment as well – that he should move those boxes without the lawyers knowing. All right? That’s a problem, guys.

I’m not someone who thinks Donald Trump was taking these secrets and distributing them everywhere. I think Donald Trump has a strange meticulous, hoarder-like attachment to things he thinks are his. But does that mean he didn’t fulfill the[[the]]principles of, like — these are elements of — this is how the law works. There is a law. The law says these are the things that crime constitutes, A, B, C, and D. Did it strike all of those? I mean, by his own admission, sort of, yes. Now he’s trying to go back because there’s a tape of him literally saying — and we put it on yesterday — there’s a tape of him literally saying, here are classified documents. I could have declassified. I did not downgrade. Here they are. I’ll show them to you, unclassified person. And–and now he’s walking through a variety of excuses.

…

If you support Trump, then he must have a plan. This plan must be meticulous. He will end up in court for all this. Would you like him not to go to jail? So maybe he should stop talking like that. It’s not smart. It’s just not smart. Set aside if you like or hate the guy. It’s not a smart thing to do to do that. You are in the middle of legal proceedings. Listen to your lawyers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediamatters.org/ben-shapiro/ben-shapiro-donald-trump-pretty-much-admits-tape-doing-thing-hes-accused-doing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos