President Erdogan exchanges Eid greetings with world leaders





ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone Wednesday evening with several world leaders, exchanging greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, one of the major Muslim religious holidays. According to separate statements released by the Directorate of Communications in Ankara, Erdogan held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the leaders expressed mutual hope that the festival would bring peace, tranquility and abundance to all. humanity, especially to the Turkish and Islamic worlds. President Erdogan also wished Mirziyoyev success in the upcoming July 9 presidential election, saying he wants to hold the 3rd meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council as soon as possible. Kazakh President Kassim Jomart Tokayev was also among the leaders Erdogan spoke to by phone, and the two leaders expressed mutual hope that Eid would bring peace and abundance to all humanity, especially to the Islamic world. President Erdogan expressed his regret over the forest fires in the Abay region, saying that Turkey is ready to provide the necessary support for the work to be done in the region. Later, Erdogan also had a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, both of whom hoped the festival would bring peace, especially to the Islamic world. The Turkish President said he would like to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan at the most convenient time agreed by them. The Turkish leader also held talks with Somali President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud. During the phone conversation, the leaders expressed their hope that Eid would bring peace to the Islamic world. He closely follows the inclusive process for the establishment of political reconciliation and peace in Somalia, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will continue to support the country. The Turkish president also spoke on the phone with Algerian President Abdelmajdid Tebboune. During the talks, the two leaders expressed their hope that Eid would bring peace to the Islamic world. President Erdogan said he was closely following the process of implementing the decisions taken at the last meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council and pledged Turkey’s support to Algeria. Meanwhile, Erdogan also spoke on the phone with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging Eid greetings and wishing for world peace. Erdogan had separate phone conversations with Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and Unal Ustel, the Prime Minister, during which they wished each other a prosperous Eid. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

