Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. | Photo credit: AP

Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed a law limiting the length of lawmakers’ recusal, a state spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to politics.

Mr Sharif served as Prime Minister of Pakistan three times before being ousted over corruption allegations in 2017.

The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2019, he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) family party behind the scenes.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year and the country is due to hold new general elections no later than October.

On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment that the courts can only disqualify parliamentarians “for a period not exceeding five years”.

The spokesman said Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani served as interim president signing the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi, who is abroad for the Hajj pilgrimage.

“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP. “The bill was passed to achieve that goal.”

“Nawaz Sharif will be PML-N’s main campaigner in the upcoming elections,” he added. “His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it is unclear whether he will stand for election himself.”

Mr Sharif still faces the corruption case that saw him convicted during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who came to power pledging to undo the corruption that has historically plagued the country.

But in Pakistan, the court cases that entangle opposition politicians are routinely escalated once their party resumes office.

Mr. Shehbaz ousted Mr. Khan last April in a vote of no confidence. However, he leads a fragile coalition of parties, while Mr Khan remains wildly popular as the election counts down.

Mr Khan has called for a snap election, but his campaign has been bogged down in dozens of court cases.

Last month he was briefly arrested on corruption charges in Islamabad, sparking deadly unrest in which supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party took to the streets and clashed with police.

In the aftermath of his release after three days in police custody, the PTI was the target of a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.

Mr Khan says his party is being suppressed by the government, led by PML-N, and the powerful military establishment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-passes-law-paving-way-for-return-of-exiled-ex-pm/article67016164.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos