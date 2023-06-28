Open letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo

State presence in Al-Zaytun without supervision

I have the impression that Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md and Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil did not have sufficient knowledge of the existence of Al-Zaytun (the diction of Al-Zaytun, I mean, includes the person of Shaykh AS Panji Gumilang and the institution Mahad Al-Zaytun; because the two form a single unit: Syaykh Panji Gumilang is the personification of Mahad Al-Zaytun).

I got this impression after watching the Menkopolhukam press conference with the Governor of West Java (Saturday June 24, 2023) who seemed to have returned (repeat the mistake) firstmanagement Al-Zaytun is guilty in three aspects (legal, administrative and social) and will act according to the expectations (pressure) of society.

In this regard, my heart is moved to write a letter to President Jokowi, who I believe has a vision and a mission in line with the mandate of the preamble to the 1945 Constitution, not to rush into policy-making regarding Al-Zaytun. I also forwarded the letter to the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Minister of Religion, the Governor of West Java and the Regent of Indramayu.

In my letter explained that: I am Ch. Robin Simanullang, a journalist who has extensively covered and written about Al-Zaytun for nearly 20 years, from February 2004 until now. Wrote about 500 short stories and articles on Al-Zaytun in Indonesian magazines and Indonesian news; and has written two books on Al-Zaytun, namely Al-Zaytun Source of Inspiration for Society, Nation and State (2015) and Life Begins at Seventy (2022) which I have also attached to the letter.

I write about Al-Zaytun based on what I see, hear, feel and experience emphasizing the embodiment of Pancasila’s core values, especially issues of national independence, civilization, humanity , tolerance and peace; as well as the main motto of Al-Zaytun, namely the Center for Education and Development of a Culture of Tolerance and Peace. This motto is Al-Zaytun’s habitat; no rhetoric, much less camouflage. The principles of tolerance and peace are habitualized on the basis of the ideology of Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945.

These principles and ideologies are the binding values ​​of independence and interdependence that I uphold, both in the profession of journalism and in friendship with the Al-Zaytun family. In this case, I really go home to Al-Zaytun who Rahmatan Lil Alamin; like a close friend who is not a believer. A form of tolerance with firmness of faith in accordance with the dogmas or beliefs of each religion. And it is a form of Al-Zaytun tolerance that I have experienced empirically.

So whenever there are assumptions, accusations, presumptions and perceptions thatmanagement Al-Zaytun appears to be a hardline Islam, hotbed of terrorists, NII KW9 center, anti-Pancasila, undermining the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia; even when teaching obscene things, adultery is permitted on payment of a sum of money and worship; I have never seen, known, felt and experienced these things in Al-Zaytun. Very far from the fire. (Regarding Islamic moderation in Al-Zaytun which wasmanagement heretical sects, because it concerns the faith, I limit myself).

However, it is a fact that problems like this have existed since 2000, especially before the acceptance of new students. And, what I feel (perception), is that the presence of the State in this file is lukewarm. Even though a number of state officials visited the scene and made statements denying some of the collateral charges, on the other hand, the state still displays an ambivalent attitude.

So, as an Indonesian citizen, I became a close friend (Batak: Aleale Satia) do not believe in Al-Zaytun, are very proud of Al-Zaytun as a model for Indonesian Islamic educational institutions in the third millennium; and therefore really expect the presence of the state to be a solution to the problems and controversies it faces. I am very optimistic, if the State is present, it will solve it with prudence and wisdom with the basic reference of Pancasila.

However, in the latter case, I am less optimistic that state presence will be a solution after hearing Menkopolhukam’s press conference with the Governor of West Java (Saturday June 24, 2023) which seemed to have returned (previous errors repeated ) First of allmanagement Al-Zaytun is guilty in three aspects (legal, administrative and social) and will act according to the expectations (pressure) of society.

I ask: is it the presence of the state? Why is the measure of the presence of the country the hope (the desire, the pressure) of society? Isn’t the Republic of Indonesia a rule of law based on the Pancasila?

It is for this reason that I dared to write a letter to the President, with the hope that:

The President, as head of state and head of government, will adhere to the principles of upholding the ideology, constitution and laws of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Mr. President, at the beginning of his administration, stressed that only the President has the vision and the mission, while all assistants to the President (Vice President and Ministers) must realize the vision and mission of the President. With this in mind, Mr. President, do not allow your presidential aides, including the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, as well as government officials down to the lowest levels, to act thoughtlessly in accordance to the vision and interests of themselves and their own group in dealing with the issue of Al-Zaytun. Don’t let the presidential aide make a decision with a very limited introduction (according to outside views) on Al-Zaytun. It also focuses only on past accusations, without paying particular attention to the development of Al-Zaytun’s existence over the past 20 years. Solve the problem of Al-Zaytun with the order (measure) of Pancasila, the Constitution and the law of 1945, or PP, the regional regulations which are not in conflict with Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945; as well as a smart, thorough and adequate introduction to Al-Zaytun. For a more in-depth and measurable introduction to Al-Zaytun, it would be wise for the President, as the sole user of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), to specifically assign BIN and other agencies and institutions (BPPT) a thorough search on Al-Zaytun. . Don’t let the President, who is loyal to Pancasila, through the Presidential Assistant, take rash actions that tarnish and are anti-Pancasila. If this happens, history will record the President’s ambivalent attitude towards Pancasila only because of the pressure of the desires and perceptions of certain masses, especially if the masses have intolerant and harsh tendencies. Does Mr. President not wish for the emergence of modern and tolerant, independent Islamic educational institutions adhering to the Pancasila in the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia? Therefore, Mr. President, who is well known to be a resident of the bulusukan habitat, would you please blusukan in Al-Zaytun, both secretly and openly before making a policy.

This is my sincere letter, with the hope that it will be useful as inspirational material for the President in the leadership of this country Pancasila; and also hopes that Mr. President Jokowi is willing to grant the message of the letter.