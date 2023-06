Donald Trump will shout ‘Straight in an orange jumpsuit’: Kirschner

Former President Donald Trump is destined to scream “straight in an orange jumpsuit”, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and frequent critic of Trump, took aim at the former president’s “lopsided” social media posts and recent “constant stream of lies” about court proceedings during the latest episode of his Justice podcast. Matters Tuesday.

Trump, who faces federal and New York state felony charges as well as multiple civil lawsuits, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in all cases, saying he was the victim of a “witch hunt” and “election interference” in 2024.

Kirschner compared the former president to a “village idiot” who “literally and figuratively cries out in a vacuum” and said his constant denials of wrongdoing are evidence of his growing “desperation”.

Then-President Donald Trump is pictured shouting at members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on October 3, 2019. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Tuesday that Trump was “shouting himself » himself « directly in an orange jumpsuit ». by denouncing his recent legal difficulties. Winning McNamee

“What Donald Trump continues to do is the very definition of shouting into the void,” Kirschner said. “Trump is like the village idiot, sitting in a park, yelling at the pigeons. You know, what he said is so absurd, so juvenile, so unconvincing, that it only underscores his desperation.”

Kirschner then turned his attention to a post from Truth Social shared by the former president earlier on Tuesday. Trump accused special counsel Jack Smith of being “bothered” in the post, asking that “someone please explain” the law to him and demanding that he sue President Joe Biden for a multitude of ” crimes” instead.

“Talk about screaming into the void,” Kirschner said after reading the post. “This stupid post on his third-rate social media platform has received less than 6,000 reposts and less than 18,000 likes. So he’s literally screaming into the void, even people on his own platform are fed up from him.”

The legal analyst went on to claim that Trump was ‘figuratively screaming into the void’ while ‘repeatedly begging and begging [to] a fictional person or entity to tell Jack Smith that he has the law all wrong.”

Kirschner said Trump insisted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the grand juries that indicted him “were also wrong on the law” and predicted he would make the same claims in the future business. The legal analyst encouraged the ex-president to “keep screaming”.

“Everybody’s got it all wrong except Donald Trump, that’s what Donald Trump keeps yelling,” Kirschner said. “Well, you know what, Donald? Keep screaming. ‘Cause you’ll be screaming straight to yourself in an orange jumpsuit.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office by email for comment.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung denounced Kirschner as “a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and questionable legal analysis” in an earlier statement to Newsweek, alleging he “was shunned by the legal community in his outfit”.

