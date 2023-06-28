China signs pacts with ‘friend and partner’ New Zealand





[1/2]Chinese Premier Li Qiang and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 28, 2023. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) – China on Wednesday signed cooperation agreements with “friend” New Zealand during a visit by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins aimed at improving market access for a western country which has long maintained a conciliatory approach to China. During his week-long visit, Hipkins focused on boosting New Zealand exports, despite some national warnings about overreliance on the world’s second-largest economy amid growing geopolitical tensions. The two sides agreed in a joint statement to enhance trade and expand cooperation in areas such as e-commerce, green economy and establish a dialogue mechanism on new energy vehicles, the officials reported. Chinese state media. They agreed to boost cooperation on food security and agriculture, based on recent discussions on areas such as diplomacy and defence, state media reported. The two sides also pledged to begin negotiations on a “negative list” services framework this year. There were no details in the joint statement released by the media. China’s relations with the United States have been severely strained in recent years, while ties with other Western countries such as Australia and Canada have also been strained at times due to various differences. New Zealand, however, has always taken a conciliatory approach to China and last year updated its free trade pact with the Asian giant. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hipkins at a meeting on Tuesday that China has always treated New Zealand as a “friend and partner” and is ready to promote a stable and sustained comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi told Hipkins, who became prime minister in January, that he attaches great importance to China-New Zealand relations. While maintaining positive ties with China, New Zealand worries about issues such as human rights and the militarization of the Pacific as China expands its influence there. “It was also important to recognize areas of divergence, such as human rights,” Hipkins said in a statement posted on his government’s website. “We are also committed to this, as we regularly do in a respectful but consistent way, aligned with New Zealand’s independent interests and values.” Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

