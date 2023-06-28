Partygate follow-up report to detail attacks by Boris Johnson allies





MPs who ruled Boris Johnson lied to the UK Parliament with his party assurances are expected to publish a follow-up report detailing attempts to interfere in the investigation. The Privileges Committee published its report on the former British Prime Minister earlier this month, finding he had been in repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his party denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation. The seven-person panel, which was chaired by veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman but had a Tory majority, used its 106-page report to warn most vocal defenders of Mr Johnson that they themselves would be subject of scrutiny through a special update on attempts to undermine his work. . The follow-up document is expected to be released on Thursday. According to sources quoted by The Guardian, the special report will raise issues encountered by the committee during its initial investigation, including whether statements by Mr Johnson’s supporters could be considered a contempt of Parliament in their own right. In its partygate report released on June 15, the privileges committee said: Since the start of this investigation, there has been a sustained, seemingly coordinated attempt to undermine the credibility of the committee and, more worryingly, that of its members. . The committee is concerned that if these behaviors go unchallenged, it will be impossible for the House to establish such a committee to conduct sensitive and important investigations in the future. The House must have a committee to uphold its rights and privileges, and it must protect Members who perform this task from formal or informal attacks or attacks designed to deter and prevent them from performing this task. . Nadine Dorries was among Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters (James Manning/PA) We will separately present a special report to the House dealing with these issues. After the publication of the partygate finding, which recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not left Parliament, the former British Prime Minister and his allies stepped up their attacks. Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP in protest after learning of the inquest’s intention to give him a sentence long enough to potentially trigger a by-election in his seat, said the committee had reached to a deranged conclusion. In his resignation statement, the former Conservative leader called the investigation a kangaroo court akin to a witch hunt. Former UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters, has urged voters to oust Tory MPs who backed the committees’ report. Simon Clarke said Boris Johnson’s punishment was absolutely extraordinary (Aaron Chown/PA) Any Conservative MP who votes for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held accountable to MPs and the public. Deselection could follow, she said on the day the reports were released. That didn’t deter MPs from voting overwhelmingly in support of the report, with just seven votes against the committees’ findings and 354 votes in favour. Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith called the MPs’ findings malicious, vindictive and over the top. Former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke, who was knighted in honor of Mr Johnson’s resignation, said the punishment meted out by the committee was absolutely extraordinary to the point of being vengeful. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, another honored by Mr Johnson, suggested the committee’s fundamental judgment was wrong. X

