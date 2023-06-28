White House defends WSJ reporter harassed over Modi issue





Comment this story Comment The White House is defending a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been harassed online since asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a human rights question during his state visit last week. Journalist Sabrina Siddiqui has come under a barrage of attacks on social media since she asked Modi on Thursday what steps his government would take to uphold freedom of expression and improve the rights of Muslims and others minorities in India. Harassment has included threats, insults and baseless accusations that Siddiqui asked the question out of political bias. Critics and attackers range from anonymous trolls to at least one Indian government official with links to the Hindu nationalist Modis party. On Monday, White House officials denounced the journalist’s harassment. We absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere and under any circumstances, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. It is totally unacceptable. And it is contrary to the very principles of democracy that were exposed last week during the state visit. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed Kirby’s sentiments, saying the White House held the press conference because it was committed to freedom of the press. We certainly condemn any effort to intimidate or harass a journalist or any journalist who is simply trying to do their job, she said. Modi, who represents India’s right-wing Hindu nationalist party, has served as India’s prime minister since 2014, winning re-election in 2019. India has no term limits for its prime ministers, and Modi is preparing to stand for re-election to a third term next year. Under his tenure, Modi was criticized for eroding Indian democracy, suppressing criticism of his Bharatiya Janata party and attempting to impose Hindu nationalism across the country. A Human Rights Watch report last year warned that Indian states ruled by his right-wing party had an increase in incidents of discrimination and abuse against Muslims, including the illegal bulldozing of muslim homes and businesses. Against this backdrop, human rights groups have expressed concern about Modis’ state visit, especially as Biden has been outspoken about the importance of democracy over autocracy. Siddiqui was one of only two reporters called to the press conference with Biden and Modi, one that was shorter than Bidens’ previous press conferences with heads of state. Siddiqui first asked Biden about his comments at a recent fundraiser where he called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, and his message to those who argued his administration was neglecting religious minority targeting and crackdowns. of dissent in India under Modi. She then posed a similar question to Modi. India has long boasted of being the largest democracy in the world, but many human rights groups say your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics, said Siddiqui to the Prime Minister. As you stand here in the East Room of the White House, where so many world leaders have pledged to protect democracy, what steps are you and your government prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities? in your country and to defend freedom of expression? Modi expressed surprise at the question, repeatedly stressing in a lengthy response that democracy was in India’s DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs through our veins, Modi said. We have always proven that democracy can deliver, and when I say deliver, that’s regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender. There is absolutely no room for discrimination. According to a review of posts on Twitter, Siddiqui’s harassment began shortly after clips of the press conference were released. Many hailed Modis’ response as satisfying, while hurling insults or worse at Siddiqui. The longtime political reporter has since changed her Twitter account settings to private, and she took questions to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Sabrina Siddiqui is a respected journalist known for her integrity and unbiased reporting, the Wall Street Journal said in a statement. This harassment of our reporter is unacceptable, and we strongly condemn it. The harassment has also prompted a flurry of statements of support from several professional organisations, including the White House Correspondents AssociationTHE Dow Jones News GuildTHE Project Journalists Committee and the South Asian Journalists Association (JUST). Mythili Sampathkumar, President of SAJA noted on twitter that Siddiqui had asked a fair question that any member of the Modis team should have expected. His response and how Indian journalists did not have the [opportunity] asking him that in 9 years is what we should talk about more, wrote Sampathkumar. Tamara Keith, president of the White House Correspondents Association, called the harassment unacceptable and said the organization supports Siddiqui and the questions she chooses to ask. In a democracy, journalists should not be targeted simply for doing their job and asking questions that need to be asked, Keith said in a statement Tuesday. Offer this item gift item

