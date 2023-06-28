My name is Khan and I am not a traitor: Imran demands live trials for May 9 ‘rioters’





Imran Khan said the military should hold live trials of suspected May 9 rioters and present evidence to support their claims. (Image: Reuters file)

Imran Khan refuted allegations that PTI cadres involved in the riots were against Pakistan and demanded live trials of the defendants.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged the Pakistani military to hold public trials for those accused of causing unrest on May 9 to protest his arrest at the hands of the national anti-terrorism watchdog. -corruption.

DG ISPR said yesterday that we were traitors. Rebellion against the country is a very big crime. Bring the evidence you have, we will bring our evidence, make it a public trial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said, referring to dozens of PTI cadres in police custody who will most likely be judged for the month of May. 9 violence under the draconian army law.

I demand a trial live on television to have a chance to tell the nation what happened to us. How I was betrayed, how I was lied to. Pakistan’s future decisions are made in Dubai by corrupt people. In no country in the world will you see this, said Imran Khan.

Khan was referring to the meeting between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Dubai, where the two parties are discussing the electoral strategy for the elections which could be held towards the end of This year.

Imran Khan further revealed that the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), told him that his predecessor Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari were looters.

Pakistan is subject to the law of the jungle. Thieves like Zardari and Nawaz cannot decide the fate of (seated) Pakistanis in Dubai, Khan said.

My name is Khan and I am not (a) traitor – (all my) life I have served Pakistan, Khan said. Prove the allegations or apologize, warned Khan.

The PTI cadres have not yet been brought before the army, the nation’s attorney general told Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday. Mansoor Usman Awan confirmed before the Supreme Court that no civilians are currently being tried by military courts.

Pakistan’s military said on Monday it had sacked three officers, including a lieutenant general, and dropped charges against 15 officers for their connection to the May 9 riots.

However, Pakistani army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry refrained from naming the officers against whom action was taken.

