McCarthy attempts to do damage control after questioning Trump’s strength as candidate

President Kevin McCarthy has rushed to contain the fallout after suggesting former President Donald Trump may not be the strongest contender in the 2024 presidential race. Comments that have outraged Trump allies and raised concerns new questions on the right about why the president has yet to endorse Trump in the crowded GOP primary.

McCarthy called Trump on Tuesday morning to apologize, two sources familiar with CNN told CNN, after McCarthy said in a CNBC interview that he thought Trump could win in 2024, but didn’t know if he was. the strongest candidate.

McCarthy explained to Trump that he misspoke on CNBC and also claimed some reporters took some of his comments out of context, the sources said. Allies were pleased with McCarthy’s apology, although several Trump advisers told CNN they were still suspicious of the speaker. The New York Times was first to report on the call.

And the damage control didn’t stop there.

Shortly after her call with Trump, McCarthy backtracked and praised Trump in an exclusive interview with the right-wing publication Breitbart. A Trump campaign adviser told CNN, I don’t think anyone could read his interview yesterday and not believe he fully supports (Trump).

McCarthy’s campaign then also released a fundraising email calling Trump the strongest opponent to beat President Joe Biden.

McCarthys jostling to stay in Trump’s good graces and reiterating his loyalty both privately and publicly shows how indebted he still is to the former president, who remains popular among McCarthys’ right flank. Yet McCarthy has so far refused to endorse in the primary an example of the delicate tightrope he is walking on when it comes to Trump.

But the speaker will likely come under increasing pressure to leave the sidelines as the race heats up, even though some senior Republicans have advised McCarthy to stay neutral, fearing it could put some vulnerable House Republicans in the dark. a difficult situation. Privately, there are deep concerns among a faction of Republicans over Trump’s nomination for president.

Some in Trump’s orbit say McCarthy signaled to them that his endorsement could hurt Trump with far-right factions of the party that view McCarthy as part of the establishment. A Trump adviser didn’t scoff at that reasoning, noting how furious some of McCarthy’s most ardent supporters were with McCarthy during speakers’ comments on Tuesday.

But overall, those close to Trump expect McCarthy to ultimately endorse Trump, especially after the former president bolstered his support for McCarthy when he was elected president earlier this year.

Sources close to Trump believe the former president helped secure McCarthy’s presidency after he urged House Republicans to vote for the embattled leader after McCarthy lost three straight votes in January. Trump also made calls on McCarthys’ behalf ahead of the vote. McCarthy finally got the gavel on the 15th ballot and immediately thanked the former president for his support.

At this time, however, McCarthy has no intention of endorsing Trump or anyone else in the primary, according to sources familiar with the speakers’ thinking, although it is still early days and his reckoning could change.

Since entering the race, Trump has been aggressively courting endorsements from Capitol Hill allies, which he says will help cement his frontrunner status. So far, House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik is the highest-ranking House Republican to endorse Trump.

In the past, some advisers to the former president have brushed off questions about why McCarthy didn’t offer Trump an endorsement in 2024, and instead dodged the question posed by reporters.

McCarthy, too, avoided the question. When recently asked by CNN if he plans to endorse anyone in the primary, McCarthy said: I could, yes, very well.

In the world of Trump, we wondered why the former president had not let go of McCarthy.

He could have let him go after Jan. 6, a Trump ally said, pointing to a New York Times recording of McCarthy telling GOP leaders he would push Trump to resign after the insurgency.

Others close to Trump see utility in the former presidents’ relationship with the current president, particularly the ongoing investigations of Democrats by Republicans in the House.

