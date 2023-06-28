Can China export to get out of its economic slump?

China dominates global solar panel sales and has overtaken Japan as the world’s top car exporter. It even wins in the global sale of low-tech products like shoes.

Beijing is now considering whether it should deploy its considerable power as an exporter to try to stabilize an economy struggling with distinctly local problems, a housing crisis and weak consumer spending still cautious after nearly three years of tight restrictions. in the event of a pandemic. The decision could ripple throughout the global economy and provoke a backlash among trading partners already beleaguered by Chinese exports.

For the world’s second-largest economy, relying on the rest of the world to support its growth would not bode well for the global economic outlook, said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University.

Senior Chinese government officials have said they plan to invest in upgrading industries and promoting domestic trade, not just flooding overseas markets with manufactured goods like electric vehicles. But economists say the experience of countries with consumer spending problems suggests a wave of Chinese exports is likely.