Politics
Can China export to get out of its economic slump?
China dominates global solar panel sales and has overtaken Japan as the world’s top car exporter. It even wins in the global sale of low-tech products like shoes.
Beijing is now considering whether it should deploy its considerable power as an exporter to try to stabilize an economy struggling with distinctly local problems, a housing crisis and weak consumer spending still cautious after nearly three years of tight restrictions. in the event of a pandemic. The decision could ripple throughout the global economy and provoke a backlash among trading partners already beleaguered by Chinese exports.
For the world’s second-largest economy, relying on the rest of the world to support its growth would not bode well for the global economic outlook, said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University.
Senior Chinese government officials have said they plan to invest in upgrading industries and promoting domestic trade, not just flooding overseas markets with manufactured goods like electric vehicles. But economists say the experience of countries with consumer spending problems suggests a wave of Chinese exports is likely.
Relying on exports for juice growth is a proven formula for China. And Beijing has strong leverage in its currency, the renminbi, which it has allowed to fall about 7% against the dollar since mid-January. This makes the relative cost of Chinese products cheaper for buyers from other countries.
The normal way for a country to emerge from a housing slump is to export its output, said Brad Setser, a former international economic policymaker in the Obama and Biden administrations who now sits on the Council on Foreign Relations.
China’s ownership issues are entrenched. A glut of vacant and unfinished housing has led to a sharp drop in construction, previously the country’s biggest industry. Developers are drowning in debt. On Friday, two Chinese property companies halted some payments on their overseas debt, and the developers’ shares have been sold off in recent days. An erosion in house prices, the main asset of Chinese households, has made hundreds of millions of households across the country more cautious about spending.
At the same time, local governments, which have been spending heavily during the pandemic, have run into so much debt that they are struggling to provide health care to residents and pay civil servants’ salaries and pensions.
Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries emerged from economic difficulties after the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and 1998. Ireland and Spain did the same after the collapse of the global banking sector in 2008 and 2009. Greece did so after Europe’s financial difficulties in the following years. .
Yet China could invite political backlash from countries worried that a flood of exports could erode their own economy, cost workers their jobs and businesses their market share.
In Europe, a key market for China for a wide variety of goods, officials and business leaders have signaled they are wary of China’s trade surplus as they are already struggling to cope with an influx of Chinese cars. And China’s close partnership with Russia, a country now reviled in much of Europe for its invasion of Ukraine, has alarmed Europe about the continent’s dependence on China. .
China is instead stepping up its exports to Southeast Asia, which processes these goods and sends them to Europe and the West, said Deborah Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Center, a trade consultancy firm in Singapore. .
But there is also a practical challenge for China: Its trade surplus in manufactured goods is so large, equal to one-tenth of the entire Chinese economy, according to Mr. Setsers’ calculations, that it can be difficult to extend it further.
According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, China accounts for almost a third of global manufacturing output.
Continuing growth could be particularly difficult now as some of China’s biggest export markets show signs of weakness after interest rate hikes to fight inflation.
Demand is weaker than last year, said Zhou Shaopeng, sales manager at a plastic pipe production company in Hebei province.
But the recent drop in the Chinese currency could trigger a rebound in exports. Government statements in recent weeks have focused on plans to streamline trade within China’s borders, not just exports.
China realizes how to bring these two together, how to integrate them, is perhaps more important than just foreign trade, said Zhan Yubo, director of the Western Economics Research Office at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Shanghai, a government advisory institution.
Although increased exports pose political risks, experts say there is one area where China has room to expand its overseas sales: new technologies. China has quadrupled its car exports in just two years, to more than $6 billion a month, thanks to its weight in electric vehicles. The value of its car exports surpassed that of smartphones for the first time last month.
Two decades of massive investment in electric cars and other innovations are leading to increased sales and employment, as seen in factories on the eastern outskirts of Shanghai.
Tesla has a large factory in Shanghai and already exports a large number of cars across Europe and Asia in addition to supplying the Chinese market. General Motors also has large factories in the city. These operations rely on a dense network of suppliers.
One such company, Kunyi Electronics Technology, which makes specialized tools for researchers working on self-driving cars, invested 45% of its revenue last year in research and development, said Chen Zhongming, its director. general. The company has tripled employment over the past three years, to 450 people.
Both domestic and foreign automakers in China, he said, are now willing to spend more of their revenue on research and development.
SinoFuelCell, a Shanghai-based company that makes hydrogen-based propulsion systems primarily for freight trucks, has focused on cutting costs to make fuel cells more competitive with internal combustion engines.
One guy took care of one machine now, one guy can take care of two machines, said David Dai, the chief executive, as he walked past a row of machines that were assembling the fuel cells. Next month, one robot will take care of six machines.
Green energy is another area where China is booming. Its solar panel exports have tripled over the past three years, to nearly $5 billion a month. Even as countries in the European Union, North America and elsewhere increase their own production, Chinese exports are expected to continue growing, said Yan Qin, energy analyst at the London Stock Exchange Group.
Experts from the World Bank and elsewhere have said that China should try to strengthen its national economy by strengthening health insurance, pensions and other aspects of the social safety net, so that Chinese households feel more confident to spend money.
But that kind of change would take time. For now, China is still pouring money into investments, including more and more roads and railways, but also many factories.
Investment creates jobs, Zhan said. Jobs create income and wages, income and wages will create consumption.
Li you contributed to the research.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/28/business/china-exports-economy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Theatrical posters of the design professor presented at the international festival – News
- Pakistan must break its reliance on bailouts
- Can China export to get out of its economic slump?
- The other two canceled at Max amid HR complaints – The Hollywood Reporter
- Kate Middletons’ baby pink dress is perfect for summer
- Google distances itself from company-sponsored drag shows after employee plea
- Promising TB vaccine gets $550 million shot in arm
- Participants revealed for 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Australia
- Jamie Foxx’s producing partner reveals when actor will return to work
- DeepMind CEO Says Google’s Gemini Is More Capable Than OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- McCarthy attempts to do damage control after questioning Trump’s strength as candidate