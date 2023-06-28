Pakistan must break its reliance on bailouts





Pakistan is facing yet another deadline. Unless access is restored to a $6.7 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund before it expires on June 30, the country’s deeply stressed economy will plummet. Pakistan’s chronic foreign exchange shortage is now reaching emergency levels in the absence of IMF financing. Central bank reserves would only cover about a month of imports.

Pakistan’s great rival, India, faced a similar crisis more than 30 years ago, imposed sweeping reforms that devalued the rupee, reduced the size of the public sector and increased government revenue. It is time for Pakistan to do the same.

The IMF bailout, the 23rd for Pakistan since its independence in 1947, was suspended in November 2022 because the government failed to follow through on IMF loan conditions. These included a list of reforms familiar to Pakistani economists: reduction of energy subsidies, privatization of public enterprises, reduction of the budget deficit, etc.

Only recently has the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs taken more decisive action to meet these demands. Sharif, who toppled the short-sighted administration led by populist provocateur Imran Khan in early 2022, initially presented a budget for this fiscal year that included big increases in public sector wages, as well as increased development spending. and various tax incentives.

The impetus was understandable: With elections looming later this year, the Sharifs government understandably feared cutting subsidies and raising taxes, just as ordinary Pakistanis grappled with stagnant growth and record inflation. Consumer prices rose a record 38% in May, forcing the central bank to raise rates at a recent meeting to 22%.

The budget, however, would have left Pakistan with a budget deficit of 6.5% of GDP, too much for the IMF to swallow. After the Fund complained that the budget did not do enough to fix Pakistan’s debt sustainability, the National Assembly approved a revised budget that increased taxes on fertilizers, real estate transactions and oil. The IMF now seems to believe that Pakistan might deserve to regain access to its funds.

Even if a deal is reached before the deadline, it will not be enough to pull Pakistan out of its cycle of overspending and crisis. The IMF cannot and should not impose even more onerous conditions than it already has. But Pakistani politicians themselves should recognize that their development model has failed them and should have been replaced decades ago.

Pakistan has three big problems. It does not export enough; it spends too much on its public sector; and tax revenues cannot cover the many obligations of its governments. Historically, the gap has been filled by such things as remittances, bailouts and generous handouts from friends like China and Saudi Arabia.

Exports can be revived by allowing the Pakistani rupee to depreciate and through business-friendly reform. The size of the public sector can be reduced by privatization (and, of course, by cutting the defense budget).

But increasing the tax base is just as important, if not more so. Most of the new taxes in the revised budget will fall on Pakistan’s existing taxpayers, including its beleaguered salaried professionals. This is because the many loopholes in the tax system have yet to be closed.

Agriculture, for example, is barely taxed, even though (or perhaps because) some of Pakistan’s wealthiest and most powerful people are large landowners. Real estate in cities has also been difficult to tax, although the revised budget marks a start in this direction. Successful implementation of a real estate transaction tax will require authorities to establish a reliable list of who owns what.

Worse still, the tax code is riddled with exemptions that make it easier to avoid. And unlike India, for example, Pakistan hasn’t standardized value added tax across the country and has several different tax jurisdictions, so it’s probably losing a lot of legitimate revenue to chancellors claiming refunds to which they are not entitled to the tax they are supposed to have paid. another part of the country.

Making a real start on addressing these three issues would help put Pakistan on a path of sustained growth and lift it out of its humiliating dependence on aid. The changes will not be popular in the short term. And it’s hard for a politician to be brave in the face of rising populism and an impending election. But, if none of Sharifs’ options are good for his re-election prospects, he should at least choose the one that would be best for Pakistan.

