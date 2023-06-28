How the Uniform Civil Code Will Affect Personal Laws Across Religions

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is back in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed it during a talk with workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. In what is believed to be the prime minister’s first public push for the UCC, he said the country could not have separate laws for its people.

Modis’ speech was not well received by some minority communities and some opposition parties. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has held an emergency online meeting to oppose the proposed common law implementation.

We examine how the implementation of the UCC will affect personal laws in the country.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the proposal to have one law for the whole country, which will apply to all religious communities in personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession, custody and adoption. Currently, in India, each religion has various stipulations. Hindus have their own laws on marriage, inheritance, etc. which differ from Muslims, Christians and Parsis. However, the UCC aims to change that.

The UCC finds a mention in the Constitution. Article 44 of the Constitution, one of the guiding principles of state policy, states that the state shall endeavor to provide citizens with a uniform civil code throughout India.

Although the common law view has been enshrined in the Constitution of India as a goal towards which the nation should strive, it is not a fundamental right or a constitutional guarantee.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said the idea of ​​the UCC had been debated by those who drafted the Constitution.

What did the Prime Minister say about the UCC?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a big supporter of the UCC and has included it in every manifesto since 1998. Several states ruled by the saffron party like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana , Madhya Pradesh and Assam have promised to introduce common law. Now the Prime Minister has publicly backed him and the issue is likely to become the forefront of the parties’ campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing workers at the booth level at the BJP event called Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said the country should not have different laws for different categories. In a household, can there be a law for one member and another member? Will this house be able to function? So how will the country function with a dual system? Let us remember that the Constitution advocates the uniformity of all for all citizens, he added.

It is the first time Modi has publicly defended the UCC since he came to power in 2014.

The Prime Minister also said that the opposition was trying to incite Muslims on the UCC issue. If they genuinely cared about the welfare of Muslims, then most families, my Muslim brothers and sisters, would not lag behind in education and employment, and they would not be forced to live a life of difficulties. The Supreme Court has repeatedly said to bring a uniform civil code. But people greedy for bank vote politics are the ones causing hardship for our marginalized Muslim brothers and sisters, he said.

The prime minister’s speech comes days after the Law Commission sought input from the public and religious organizations on the politically sensitive issue. On June 14, the Centers panel said those interested and willing to present their views within 30 days.

Why is the Muslim Law Council against the UCC?

The Prime Minister’s speech prompted the Muslim Law Council to hold a meeting to discuss the UCC. However, he denied there was any connection between Modis’ address and their group.

The AIMPLB decided on Tuesday evening that it would oppose tooth and nail any attempt to introduce a common law in the country.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, President of Islamic Center of India and member of AIMPLB, said Hindustan Time (HT) that the AIMPLB was developing a strategy to counter the decision proposed by the government by presenting our point of view before the commission of laws with more force. He said the UCC would not only affect Muslims, but also Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other minorities in the country.

India is a country where the language changes every 100 km. So how can we have the same set of rules for all communities? Each community has a different way of praying, performing rituals and conducting ceremonies like marriage. The freedom to practice one’s own faith and way of life is constitutionally granted to everyone, Khalid said excluding tax.

How will the UCC affect religious communities?

The UCC would streamline laws relating to marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, succession and guardianship.

If the UCC is introduced, existing laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act (1955), the Hindu Succession Act (1956) and the Enforcement of Muslim Personal Law Act (1937) will technically be dissolved.

The Supreme Court has in the past supported the introduction of the UCC. In August 2017, the High Court declared talaq-e-biddat (instant or triple talaq) illegal, and in July 2019 Parliament passed a law making it an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

The most significant decision was made in the Shah Bano case in 1985, when the SC upheld a Muslim woman’s right to claim alimony. According to a report by The Indian Express. However, the decision was overturned by Parliament.

Although triple talaq is prohibited, practices such as contractual marriage (mutah), short-term marriage to another man upon divorce (Nikah halala), and relinquishment of marital rights such as cohabitation (misyar marriage) and polygamy are permitted under Islamic law. . These risk becoming ineffective if UCC is implemented.

Hindu succession law will also be affected. Succession law currently recognizes the husband’s family members as primary heirs of the deceased wife, with the wife’s parents and siblings considered secondary heirs. This was challenged in the Supreme Court by a petition seeking to remove the discrimination between male and female heirs. The Law Commission has in the past called for reforms to Hindu inheritance laws.

Marriage laws that govern Sikhs are covered by the Anand Marriage Act of 1909. However, there is no provision on divorce. Sikh separations are then governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, but if the UCC is introduced, a common law will likely apply to all communities.

Adoption laws also vary from community to community. The Parsis do not recognize the rights of adopted daughters while an adopted son can only perform the last rites of the father. They have no right to inherit, according to a report published in India today.

Guardianship and custody laws for all religions will be common if the UCC is introduced.

