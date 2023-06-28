Donald Trump is angry at Fox News for posting unflattering photos of him





There are many aspects of Donald Trump’s life that few, if any, can relate to. For example, the state’s indictment against him stems from a silent money deal he authorized when he first ran for president. Or, the federal indictment against him for allegedly retaining highly classified government documents and alleged conspiracy to obstruct, for another. Or, the fact that there is a recording of him casually ordering Cokes while discussing a classified plan to attack Iran. Obviously, the list goes on and on. Yet there is one small problem that Trump is currently facing that most people living in the 21st century can probably relate to, and that is being tagged in unflattering photos on social media or, in the case of the former president and current presidential candidate, of having a major network use images he hates in their programming.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to tell his followers: Three people in New Hampshire have asked me why FoxNews is using such gruesome photos of me to make or promote a story. The coloring, the distortions, everything is so bad. They have to sit and watch 100 different shots and then take the absolute 10 worst. My staff even complained about it for months, but to no avail. Fox is just bad news, but I’m leading the polls by a record number, so maybe their bull. just doesn’t work. They are down 37% for a reason!

That’s pretty amazing for several reasons, the first being that Trump says he actually asked his campaign to complain about the offensive photos. The other is that he’s a guy who legitimately risks spending time behind bars, but takes time out of his day to rant on social media about photos he doesn’t like. .

Two indicted ex-presidents, they’re sort of (but, you know, not really) like us.

Kevin McCarthy wants to make it clear that his head will forever and always be up Trump’s ass

“McCarthy called the former president yesterday to apologize… He told the former president he misspoke and blamed the reporters for taking the comments out of context. Later, his campaign sent out a fundraising email saying Trump was stronger than ever” pic.twitter.com/Njra5rAnWG — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2023

The region’s presidential candidate seems to imply that America was better off when people could hit their kids

In which a Trump attorney apparently suggests the Biden administration sank a submarine to distract from Hunter Bidens plea deal??

