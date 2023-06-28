Politics
Tory millionaire donor puts Keir Starmer in luxury hotel after Labor leader enjoys Coldplay gig
A multi-millionaire businessman – who posed with Boris Johnson days before the last general election and whose company has already donated to the Tories – offered Sir Keir Starmer a free night at a luxury Manchester hotel this this month.
MatthewMoulding, founder of The Hut Group (THG), provided the Labor leader with one night’s accommodation at the King Street Townhouse on June 1.
It came after Sir Keir and his family received free tickets to a Coldplay concert, held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, that evening.
The donation was listed in an update to the Labor leader’s register of interests, with hotel accommodation for four people for one night, including breakfast, valued at 937.
THG, an online beauty and nutrition giant, has already revealed it has donated more than 300,000 to the Conservative Party.
Two days before the 2019 general election, Mr Molding – the company’s founder and CEO – gave Boris Johnson a tour of THG’s warehouse in Warrington, Cheshire.
He praised the then prime minister for bringing “a few good laughs” to his company despite his “fatigue” as the election campaign drew to a close.
Before the 2015 general election, Mr Moulding, 51, was also among 103 business leaders who declared their support for the Tories.
A source in Sir Keir’s office said the Labor leader was traveling to Manchester on a personal basis and had not met or spoken to Mr Moulding, who is not a Labor donor.
Four Coldplay tickets donated to Sir Keir, worth £698, were donated to the Labor leader by SJM Concerts.
He also enjoyed a free private box for four at Epsom Downs Racecourse, worth £3,718, on June 3, courtesy of Jockey Club Racecourses.
King Street Townhouse, owned by THG, is billed as an “urban residence for the inspired” and offers a gym and spa, screening room and seventh-floor infinity pool with views over Manchester.
Mr Molding, a gym enthusiast, is known for posting topless photos of his toned physique on social media.
He and his wife Jodie, who have four children, were estimated at 630 million in this year’s Sunday Times rich list.
Their wealth is believed to have plummeted in recent years following a sharp drop in THG stock prices.
Mr Molding recently gave up his ‘preferred share’ rights in the company – which gave him the power to veto any takeovers – in a bid to allay investor concerns about governance.
In 2020, it was reported that THG had donated over £300,000 to the Conservative Party over several years – through affiliates – and Mr Molding had attended several exclusive ‘donor club’ dinners with ministers .
The businessman previously urged Rishi Sunak, when he was chancellor, to reform the rules of the London Stock Exchange to encourage more tech companies to list their shares in the UK.
THG said it had donated to a number of political parties in the past – with a focus on people and infrastructure in the North West, such as the Labour-led Manchester City Council – but that he himself was independent of the party.
