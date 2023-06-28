Donald Trump rages at Fox News for showing ‘horrifying’ photos of him





Donald Trump has accused Fox News of deliberately using unflattering photos of him during the network’s coverage of the former president.

In an article on Truth Social, Republican 2024 hopeful Trump said people came to him on the campaign trail asking why Fox News was using “horrifying” photos of him.

The former president added that Fox News’ apparent attacks on him, through the choice of image, account for the network’s plummeting prime-time ratings.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on August 10, 2022 in New York City. The former US president has accused Fox News of deliberately using “horrifying” photos of him in its coverage. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

“Three people in New Hampshire asked me why Fox News used such ‘horrific’ images of me when writing or promoting a story,” Trump wrote.

“The coloring, the distortions, everything is so bad. They have to sit and watch 100 different shots and then take the absolute 10 worst. My staff even complained about it for months, but to no avail. Fox is not All bad news, but I’m leading in the polls with record numbers, so maybe their bull…just isn’t working. They’re down 37% for a reason!” Trump added.

In May 2023, the first full month since former Fox News’ biggest star Tucker Carlson left the network, Fox News averaged 1.42 million prime-time viewers, a drop of 37. % compared to the same period last year.

It’s unclear which particular images Trump is referring to in his Truth Social article. Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment via email.

Trump also recently attacked the network, which typically provides positive Republican coverage, as “fake news” in an interview regarding the latest update to the classified documents investigation.

Earlier this week, CNN released an audio recording that showed Trump discussing how he was in possession of a “highly confidential” Pentagon document during a meeting at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July 2021, and that he no longer had the authority to downgrade it.

“It was made by the military and given to me,” Trump said. “See, as president I could have declassified. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents investigation, dismissed the investigation into him as a ‘hoax’ during an interview with Fox News Tuesday.

Asked if he was concerned about the sound of his own voice providing such potential crucial evidence, Trump replied: “My voice was good. What did I say wrong on those recordings? I don’t I haven’t even seen the tape. All I know is that I didn’t do anything wrong.

“We had a lot of papers, a lot of stacked papers. You actually hear the rustle of paper,” he added. “And no one said I did anything wrong other than fake news, which is also Fox.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Newsweek that the audio recording “provides context, proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.”

“The media and Trump haters were once again all too willing to take the bait, falling for another Democrat-DOJ [Department of Justice] hoax, hook, line and sinker,” the spokesperson added.

