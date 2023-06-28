Biden says he’s met China’s Xi ’68 times’ and ‘turned in all my notes’ during his time as VP

President Biden says he “spent a lot of time with” Chinese President Xi Jinping during his tenure as vice president, sometimes alone.

Biden’s remarks about his meetings with China’s top politician came during a speech he gave Wednesday from Chicago on “Bidenomics,” a term pushed by the White House that relates to the president’s economic agenda.

“I’ve said for a long time, and I really mean it, that I was on the Tibetan Plateau with Xi Jinping,” Biden said. “I walked 17,000 miles with him. I spoke with him more than any other head of state because it started when I was vice president and President Hu was president and he was vice president. . We knew he was going to be the successor.”

“It was inappropriate for Barack to spend this time but I spent a lot of time with him,” he continued. “I met him alone, just him and me and a simultaneous interpreter 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times, more than 68 hours.”

“By the way, I returned all my notes,” he added.

Responding to Biden’s comments, Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee wrote in a tweet: “Of course President Biden has met with Xi Jinping 68 times.”

“Companies tied to the CCP were Bidens’ best customers,” the committee’s Republicans added.

Earlier this month, Biden came under fire from China after calling Xi a dictator at a fundraiser in California.

Biden said Xi was embarrassed after the US Air Force shot down the Chinese spy balloon. “The reason why Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there. It’s a great embarrassment. for dictators when they didn’t know what happened,” he said at the time.

But the president defended his comment about the Chinese president, insisting he did not interfere with China-US working relations.

Asked earlier this month whether calling Xi a dictator complicates U.S. relations with the People’s Republic of China, Biden said, “The answer to your [question] is no.”

“When we talk to our allies and partners around the world, including India, we leave it to my choice and avoid saying what I think are the facts about the relationship with India, with the China, just isn’t something I’m going to change much,” Biden said.

The president went on to say that the United States and China continue to have a good relationship, citing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to the country this month.

“I believe that, and I’ve been saying this for some time, that the hysteria over relations with China is collapsing and moving, etc., etc. We had an incident that caused confusion, you might say “, Biden said. “But Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to meet President Xi in the future, in the short term. And I don’t think it had any real consequences.”

But China criticized Biden for his remarks about Xi being a dictator, saying the comment was “extremely absurd and irresponsible”.

“The American remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible. It is a blatant political provocation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning reacted on Wednesday during a daily briefing. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition.”

Mao said Bidens’ comments at the fundraiser “completely run against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously undermine China’s political dignity.”

At the private campaign reception in Kentfield, Biden also emphasized cooperation with China and Xi, though he admitted “it’s going to take time.”

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.