Trump, allies outraged by McCarthy over Sunday show mistake, urge him to remove fundraising emails: report





Former President Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly furious with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the California Republican said on a broadcast on Sunday that he wasn’t sure Trump was the best candidate to beat the president. Biden.

“Can he win this election? Yeah, he can win this election,” McCarthy said on CNBC. “The question is: is he the strongest to win the elections? I don’t know this answer.

McCarthy called Trump personally to apologize earlier this week, saying he simply misspoke during the interview, according to The New York Times. As a further apology, McCarthy’s staff sent out donation requests stating “Trump is Biden’s STRONGEST opponent!”

However, that has done little to ease tensions, as Trump and his team are notoriously protective of the Trump brand, requiring Republicans to get permission before using it to raise funds. As a result, McCarthy’s office quickly received requests to remove the fundraiser, which had been circulated to supporters via text and email, according to Politico.

TRUMP’S ADVANCE GROWS AFTER CHARGE, FACTOR CONTINUES TO THORN BIDEN’S SIDE WITH VOTERS: POLL

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are furious with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the California Republican said on a broadcast on Sunday that he wasn’t sure Trump was the best candidate to beat the president Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HERE’S WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS NATIONAL POLLS SHOW

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes as Trump maintains his dominance in the Republican primary field, despite pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Nonetheless, the polls also show Trump losing in a hypothetical election battle against Biden in a 49-45 split.

Former President Donald Trump maintains his dominance in the Republican primary field, despite pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HERE’S WHAT TRUMP SAID IN HIS FOX DIGITAL INTERVIEW IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DeSantis, in an interview with Fox News’ Mark Meredith ahead of his Tuesday town hall in New Hampshire, stressed that “we are pushing back” on Trump’s advance and said he could respond effectively to Trump’s attacks or “if not I wouldn’t run”. .”

Trump is campaigning for a comeback in 2024 while fending off serious legal troubles, facing 37 federal criminal charges.

President Biden defeats former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election, according to a recent poll. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s charges include willfully withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. This is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal criminal charges.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected], or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-allies-outraged-mccarthy-sunday-show-slip-ask-him-take-fundraising-emails-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos