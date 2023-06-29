Trump files libel suit against E. Jean Carroll





Donald Trump has filed a libel suit against E. Jean Carroll, alleging the writer falsely accused him of rape – after a federal jury in Manhattan found the former president liable for sexual assault in his case civil against him.

Trump, 77, filed counterclaims against former advice columnist “Ask E. Jean” on Tuesday accusing him of defaming him when she claimed in a CNN interview that he raped her, although the jury only determined that he should be charged with sexual abuse. .

Carroll, 79, “made these statements knowing each of them to be untrue or in reckless disregard for their truth and falsity,” the filing alleges.

He is claiming unspecified damages.

On May 9, jurors awarded Carroll a $5 million verdict in the case, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation for claiming on October 22 that he did not know Carroll and calling his charges hoax after it became public.

Carroll has another lawsuit pending against Trump for allegedly defaming her in a series of public statements made after she released her accusations in June 2019.

Donald Trump has filed a countersuit against E. Jean Carroll for defamation.James Keivom

She has since added comments Trump made after last month’s verdict to her claims and seeks $10 million in damages.

“Despite the jury’s verdict to the contrary, Ms. Carroll consistently defames Mr. Trump and falsely accuses him of an act he did not commit. Accordingly, we are today filing a counterclaim seeking damages to the fullest extent permitted by law,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said most of Trump’s claims in his countersuit are barred by the statute of limitations and the others won’t make it to court.

“Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury who found he sexually abused E Jean Carroll by forcibly inserting his fingers into her vagina “, said Kaplan on Wednesday.

“Trump’s case is therefore nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan added. “But whether he likes it or not, that responsibility is coming very soon.”

Trump claims Carroll defamed him by claiming he raped her after a jury found him responsible only for the sexual abuse. Alec Tabak

An embattled Trump faces two criminal cases, including a 34-count indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for falsifying business records.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is also accused in a Florida federal case of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office and then to have lied later about it.

He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

