Pakistani government informs SC that trial of civilians involved in May 9 military attacks has not yet started





The Pakistani government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the trial of civilians allegedly involved in the attacks on army installations had not yet started in military courts.

A six-member bench comprising Chief Judge Umar Ata Bandial, Judge Ijazul Ahsan, Judge Muneeb Akhtar, Judge Yahya Afridi, Judge Mazahar Naqvi and Judge Ayesha Malik heard pleas challenging the trial of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Judge Secret Act, 1923.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan told the bench during the hearing that the trial of civilians involved in the May 9 violence had not yet started after the Chief Justice hoped on Monday that the trial would not start while the court was hearing the case.

The development came as the military spokesman told media on Monday that 102 civilians were in military custody to be tried by 17 military courts that were already operating under existing laws.

No trial has started yet and it is also taking time. The accused will have time to hire lawyers first, the attorney general told the court.

Lawyers representing the petitioners asked the court to issue an order to stay the trial of the civilians in the military courts, but the panel said an interim stay was not possible without hearing arguments from the Attorney General of Pakistan ( AGP).

However, the Chief Justice ordered that the suspects be allowed to speak to their families.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until the Eid holiday which will be observed on June 29.

Pakistan’s Punjab government submitted a report to the Supreme Court last week detailing the number of people arrested in the province following the May 9 violence after the top court summoned the records of hundreds of suspected rioters, including women and journalists, in detention.

The government moved to try civilians under the army law after enraged protesters belonging to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalized army installations following the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested by paramilitaries inside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. He was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and public buildings, including Rawalpindi’s military headquarters, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests following Khan’s arrest.

More than 10,000 people, including 4,000 from Punjab province alone, had been arrested following the violence that saw PTI activists cracked down across Pakistan.

Various national and international rights organizations have already expressed concern about the trial of civilians in military courts.

