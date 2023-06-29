UK has lost its status as world climate leader, official report warns

A report by official government advisers criticized the slow progress and approval of new oil and gas projects.

The UK has lost its status as a global climate leader, according to official government advisers.

A damning progress report from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said on Wednesday that the country is now at serious risk of missing many of its climate targets.

The UK has set legally binding targets in 2019 for reduce greenhouse gases to zero by 2050. This means that it cannot emit new greenhouse gases into the atmosphere after this date.

But the report found that continued delays in policy development and implementation mean it is increasingly difficult to meet climate goals.

The CCC also said there was a lack of urgency within the UK government, with ministers showing a worrying reluctance to lead on climate issues.

Missed goals on almost all fronts

Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen by 46% since 1990, according to the CCC report.

In addition to the 2050 greenhouse gas targets, at COP26 in 2021 Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to cut emissions by 68% by 2030. To meet this target, the country would now need to quadruple its annual emission reductions from sources outside the electricity.

In December last year, the UK also approved its first new deep coal mine in 30 years. A new oilfield off the coast of Scotland, which would produce 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime, is also expected to be lit in the near future.

The CCC also issued several other warnings, including that the UK cannot expand any of its airports without closing or reducing what it already has.

The number of homes benefiting from energy upgrades has more than halved between 2021 and 2022. Emissions from transport have also remained high and there are no concrete plans to decarbonize industries such as steel production.

New wind and solar projects as well as power grid upgrades have also proven too slow to achieve net zero emissions.

The report shows that key targets and opportunities have been missed on a number of climate fronts.

How have politicians and advisers reacted to the report?

The outgoing chair of the committee, Lord Deben, said the UK had lost the leadership on climate action that had been encouraged at COP26.

Calling plans for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea totally unacceptable, he added that the CCC’s confidence in the government to meet its emissions reduction targets was now even weaker than it was l ‘last year.

Respond to reviews of new oil and gas projectsMinister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, told reporters that the UK would remain dependent on fossil fuels for the foreseeable future.

There’s no button I can push tomorrow, and since we’ll be dependent on oil and gas for decades, even if we go to net zero, it makes sense that we produce it here.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Twitter that the UK’s climate targets ahead of the UN climate summit in 2021 had enabled the country to persuade others to be more ambitious.

But, he added, without a redoubled effort to deliver, the UK could miss these targets and risk giving up its “hard-won international reputation and climate influence”.

Sharma said a quick win would be reform of planning regulations to allow new onshore wind farms to build because they are the cheapest form of energy available.

According to the CCC, what should be done?

Although the CCC report acknowledges that the growth in electric car sales and the rise of renewable energy offer some hope, there is still much to be done.

The UK needs to encourage people to make changes like installing heat pumps, insulate their homes, eat less meat or steal less, according to the report. But the government continues to rely on technological solutions that have yet to be tested on a large scale instead of simpler ways to encourage low-carbon choices.

He recommends planting more trees and protecting peatlands. Progress in other areas, such as the transition to green energy and the deployment of low-carbon heating, must also be accelerated.

A more realistic approach to delivery is needed, the report says. This cannot wait until after the next general election.