Did Biden make a series of promises to Xi?

By Natalie Liu

WASHINGTON US efforts to ease tensions with China are complicated by apparent differences of opinion over the commitments each side has made to the other.

Chinese officials and state media insist that US President Joe Biden made a series of promises to China’s Xi Jinping described by Beijing as the four no’s and one non-intention that should guide official US conduct. United towards China.

I hope the US side will stick to the consensus President Biden and I reached when we met in Bali. [Indonesia] and practice relevant positive expressions, Xi was quoted by Chinese state media as saying to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 19.

Xinhua, China’s main state media, quoted Blinken as saying that the US side will honor the promises made by President Biden.

Going through the list of four promises he says he made, Xinhua reported that Blinken said the United States was not looking for a new Cold War, was not looking to change China. [political] system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening its alliances, does not support Taiwan independence, does not intend to enter into conflict with China.

But when asked to confirm that Blinken made the remarks, the State Department referred VOA to a series of interviews Blinken conducted after his meeting with Xi in Beijing, as well as remarks that Secretary made at a press conference.

While many of the reported commitments generally reflect existing US policy, Blinken did not mention any of the promises Biden made to Xi in his public remarks. He reiterated the administration’s efforts to strengthen the technological and industrial position of the United States at home as well as alliances and partnerships abroad.

On the issue of Taiwan, Blinken said that while the Biden administration does not support Taiwan independence, we are concerned that China may change its policy when it comes to resolving these disputes peacefully.

Let’s use the engagement to try to advance our interests and protect them, Blinken said of the Biden administrations’ overall stance on China, including his trip to Beijing.

Chinese policy

The most comprehensive description of the Biden administration’s China policy was delivered by Blinken in May 2022.

We are not looking to transform the Chinese political system, the secretary said. Our task is to prove once again that democracy can meet pressing challenges, create opportunities, advance human dignity; that the future belongs to those who believe in freedom and that all countries will be free to chart their own course without coercion.

Biden cited in 2021

Chinese state media first cited Biden as making the pledges to Xi when the two met for a virtual summit in November 2021.

Biden was quoted as saying: I would like to clearly reiterate that the United States does not seek to change the Chinese political system, does not seek to oppose China via alliance building, has no intention of entering in conflict with China, that the United States is committed to carrying out its long-standing one-China policy, does not support Taiwan independence, wishes to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The following year, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sought to invoke these points to criticize members of the Biden administration in a keynote address at the Asia Society in September 2022. .

President Biden has repeatedly stressed that the United States does not seek to wage a new Cold War, does not seek to change the Chinese political system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening alliances, does not support not Taiwan independence, had no intention of clashing with China, Wang said, before expressing Beijing’s frustration.

For two orchestras to collaborate, it is mandatory that the two conductors give a common tone first, but at the same time, all the musicians are required to sound their harmonious notes, in accordance with the same score. However, what we have witnessed is that the American team seems to have worked with two sets of scores and failed to translate the political will expressed by their leader into logical policies, which in turn has caused confusion on the part of the Chinese people as well as people from various countries, according to Wang.

The Three Principles Proposed by President Xi [concerning bilateral relations]that is to say, China and the United States should respect each other, coexist peacefully, work together for win-win, and the four no’s and one no’s expressed by President Biden, form a perfect framework, Mr. Wang said.

What the U.S. team should do right now is put into practice what President Biden said about the four no’s and one no intention and get the bilateral relationship back on track, Wang said.

Wei Jingsheng, one of China’s most prominent dissidents currently living in exile, noted the difference between a statement and a promise in an interview with VOA.

While statements are simply declarations, the word promise implies an obligation and a pact made between two parties, Wei pointed out.

