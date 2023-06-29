Donald Trump openly imagined sex with Ivanka, says his former aide





In a new excerpt from the forthcoming book by former White House adviser Miles Taylor, Taylor claims former President Donald Trump made chilling comments about his daughter Ivankas’ breasts and buttocks and openly reflected on what a sexual relationship with her would be like.

Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter, Taylor wrote in an excerpt from Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, obtained by Newsweek. Later, Kelly told me this story with visible disgust. Trump, he said, was a very, very bad man.

This little tidbit is presented alongside Taylor’s recollections of all the sexism he witnessed in the Trump administration, which is hardly surprising from a former president who once suggested that people should be jailed for having an abortion. But please excuse me while I dwell on the revelation that Trump once thought out loud about fucking his daughter.

A photo of Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in 1996. Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography (Getty Images)

Along with this nugget from the former Trump adviser comes the existence of too many deeply uncomfortable photos of Trump and Ivanka. And then, of course, there are very public and shameless comments from Trump sexualizing her over the years. A decade before he was elected president, Trump once said that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, maybe [hed] go out with her. As recently as 2015, speaking to Rolling Stone, he alluded to Ivanka saying: If I wasn’t married and, you know, her dad

Speaking to Howard Stern, Trump described Ivanka as voluptuous and approved of her being called an asshole.

My daughter, Ivanka. She’s six feet tall, she’s got the best body, he said on the Sterns talk show in 2003.

So yes, I would say that Trump’s alleged comments about Ivanka in the White House are rude and shock the senses, but I’m not surprised that someone who has publicly spoken about wanting to date his daughter for years was also talking privately * about fucking her (* as private as one can get in the White House around other people as the President of the United States).

Ivanka recently said she has no plans to work for her father’s campaign or a hypothetical presidential administration, unlike last time. Many observed this as a business decision to protect Ivanka from the massive backlash she faced the last time she campaigned and worked for her father. But given this latest bombshell Taylor dropped, I’m inclined to believe she’s simply doing him a favor by stepping aside to distract him.

Yeah, I’m gonna need a shower or three after I learn all this.

