Imran wanted Nisar to join PTI, say disgruntled ex-MPAs





ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab Assembly Member Chaudhry Mohammad Adnan claimed on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan wants Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party, but the latter refused on the grounds that he would not be part of the campaign against the military establishment, claiming that he had the same policy during the previous term of the PML-N government.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club, Mr Adnan, who did not receive the PTI ticket for the upcoming elections, said he would contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate.

The PTI did not grant a ticket to Mr. Adnan, apparently because of his previous press conference where he made allegations of land grabbing under the PTI government.

At the presser, Mr. Adnan made no announcement about his separation from the PTI.

Reacting to his press speech, a PTI leader told Dawn that Mr Adnans’ press conference appeared to be his last ditch effort to be considered for the PTI ticket for the upcoming election.

However, we take Mr. Adnans’ announcement to stand for election as an independent candidate as his decision to leave the party, he said.

Mr Adnan, who was also the Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue when the PTI was in power in Punjab, said: Imran Khan contacted me and told me that I should meet Chaudhary Nisar and invite him to join the party because Mr. Khan thought PTI membership by Chaudhary Nisar [apparently because of his connections with the military establishment] will simplify the problems.

Chaudhary Nisar has stated categorically that he will not participate in the struggle against the institutions. He also said that he does not support Nawaz Sharif on the same issue so how he could support Imran Khan on the same issue now, he said.

Mr. Adnan said that he and his companions decided to contest the elections of the Punjab Assemblies PP11, PP13 and some other seats as independent candidates.

He said that as Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue he had reclaimed prime land from the land mafias, but that was not acceptable to some influential elements.

He alleged that the whole system was supporting the mafia/land grabbers.

On the other hand, I had decided not to compromise on the principles. We should have been thinking of the masses rather than confronting the institutions, Mr. Adnan said.

He suggested that all parties should come together and work for the good of the country and the people.

He said he had nothing to do with the May 9 incidents and not even a single case was registered against him as he was not one of them.

However, right after the incident, I had criticized him and stated categorically that the attack on military installations was unacceptable. Now I have decided to stand for election as an independent candidate and the voters in my constituency also want the same, he said.

Moreover, people prefer to vote for honest and clean people rather than political parties, he claimed.

Responding to a question, Mr Adnan said the mastermind of the May 9 incident should be reprimanded.

Posted in Dawn, June 29, 2023

