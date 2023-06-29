Jokowi sacrificial cow sent, mosque takmir at first thought it was a hoax









mataram – The sacrificial cow donated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) weighing 1.04 tons will be sacrificed at East Ombererot Hamlet, Ombe Village, Kediri District, West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). At first, the administrator of the local village mosque thought the news was a hoax. East Ombererot hamlet chief Supriadi said the cow belonging to the number one person in Indonesia, simental cros limousine, was received by the takmir of Al-Husni mosque in East Ombererot hamlet on Wednesday (28/6/2023). “At first we thought the cows would be donated by the president. It was only last Friday that we really found out that Mr. Jokowi was donating cows for sacrifice,” Supriadi told detikBali on Wednesday afternoon. (6/28/20239). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT According to Supriadi, the cow will be slaughtered on Thursday (6/29/2023) after the Eid al-Adha prayer. The beef will be distributed to the 320 inhabitants of the hamlet of Ombererot. “So he will be slaughtered at 10:00 a.m. WITA in the morning. After being registered, there are about 320 people who will receive President Jokowi’s beef,” he said. Of the 320 beneficiaries, 80 of them were orphans from the village of Ombe Baru. Each will receive 1.5 kg of meat. “Alhamdulillah, I personally thank Mr. President Jokowi for giving the community cows to sacrifice,” Supriadi said. Currently, the cow weighing 1.04 tons is watched over by the inhabitants of the hamlet. The cow is tied near the Al-Husni Mosque in the hamlet of East Ombererot. “Thank goodness today our people can prove that cows really exist, not just words,” he said. Prasino Ilman, the Supervisor of Ombe Baru Village Baburrahman Foundation, said that the handover of the President’s sacrificial animals was carried out by the provincial government of NTB through the assistant I of the regional secretariat of NTB, Fathurrahman, with West Lombok Regional Secretary, Ilham. Ilman expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Joko Widodo for donating a cow weighing 1.04 tons to the community. “It is beyond the expectations of the people. It turns out that we have received the cows given by President Jokowi. We wish the President good health,” Ilman concluded. Watch the video “Appearance of Jokowi sacrificial cattle in West Sulawesi Sebrat 1.25 ton“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hsa/hsa)

