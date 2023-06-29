Donald Trump launches into Tric Awards victory and praises Nigel Farage





Donald Trump was the first to congratulate GB News host Nigel Farage after winning News Presenter of the Year at the 2023 Tric Awards.

Farage stunned the TV industry when he won the award in a public vote in front of category finalists Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and her GB News colleagues Eamonn Holmes and Stephen Dixon.

The former US president, whom Farage interviewed twice for the channel, said: Congratulations to Nigel. He is truly amazing with what he does and says. Everyone listens, the respect is long and deep.

Fans also rushed to share their well wishes on social media as “Congratulations Nigel” trended across the UK on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations. I was one of many who voted for you. Please keep the truth out there.”

Another said: “Congratulations Nigel! It’s about time you were recognized. It’s well deserved.”

While a third added: “Bravo, Nigel! They sent the censors to shut you down! Unbelievable!”

For the first time this year, winners in 17 categories were chosen entirely by the public.

Past awards were voted on a 60/40 split between industry and the public.

The former Brexit Party leader was booed by senior executives and talent at the awards as he demanded reform of the way UK television ratings are measured.

Addressing the barking audience, Farage said: Those of you who are shouting, think about it. There is a big gap in the broadcast market.

You have all become too alike. And that’s where GB News comes in. What we were doing was creating a fresh new brand in UK broadcasting. When we overcome the awareness problem, were going to be a major force.

Farages’ critique of the Barb system of measuring TV ratings was a moment of particular frustration for the furious crowd, some heard screaming trash.

You should be scared and you will lose your viewers, he said.

Nigel Farage has won Best News Presenter at the 2023 Tric Awards – Reuters

The way we measure what we watch is completely disconnected.

Barb is broken and we need a reform of this system. It’s outdated, it’s irrelevant, and I’m so sorry to all of you!

The TRIC Awards were more intensely contested than ever this year with more than 130,000 voters up from 66,000 last year and in total more than 1.3 million votes were cast.

Farage said: Your audience’s approval is the ultimate reward. GB News has decided to be Peoples Channel and I’m incredibly proud of it. The establishment media doesn’t always like that it’s not for them, but this award shows people do.

He added: In politics, the art of constructive debate is being lost, but it is important. For me, good news and a news presentation is about bringing together people with very different opinions and then having a warm, adult conversation with them.

