Mutiny in Russia sparks Xi Jinping’s worst coup fears





Listen NEW DELHI: It should be noted that China does not respect weakness, only strength. That’s what I say to the international community all the time. If you continue to act like a pony, China will continue to ride on you. A stern warning from someone who has every reason to be concerned about China and is therefore studying it closely. Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or Chairman of the Central Tibetan Administration, was speaking in Delhi at a seminar on Chinese policy in Tibet. While quietly applauding India for standing up to China in recent years, he urged the West to emulate that country. European nations that have a trade deficit with China should ask themselves who needs whom more? Do the Chinese need the Europeans more or vice versa?, he asked, noting that the world only became aware of this Chinese threat after Ukraine and that today it must be prepared to expand transatlantic cooperation to contain China. The United States can no longer do it alone because China is too big. He gave the gathered scholars his view of how the Chinese view the Ukraine conflict, now in its second year. When the news started to spread that Prigozhin is a good friend of Putin, China completely stopped covering news from Russia. It wasn’t until it was announced that Prigozhin was going into exile in Belarus that the Chinese media started covering the story. More than anything else, Tsering said, they worry about the implications for their own country. President Xi Jinping fears a coup despite the enormous concentration of power in his hands. Under Xi, you cannot hold a meeting with more than three politburo members at a time without the express permission of the president. This convention has existed in the past, but it has been enforced more firmly under Xi, Tsering said, adding that, The other thing to note is that over the past three or four years, Xi has transferred generals every year. from place to place. to place. This is to ensure that the generals do not form relationships where they are and it suggests that he is worried about a military coup. Such fears may not be unique to Xi. Statistics from China’s Ministry of Finance showed that the budget for internal security was 1.4 trillion yuan while that for external security was 1.3 trillion yuan in 2020, suggesting to Tsering that he there remains a deep mistrust between the rulers and the governed. Such mistrust explains China’s growing acts of belligerence, whether over the LAC, the South China Sea or the Spratly Islands, he said, as it helps position the Communist Party as strong and provides an external enemy. . According to him, what can bring China down right now is the economy. Currently, 11.6 million Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 are unemployed, and that’s a very conservative number because you haven’t counted the ages above 24. This economic situation has been made worse because Xi uses the same policies as Mao, sending educated young people to rural areas to work in the fields. This will make Chinese people who have studied at the world’s top universities wonder why they spent all that money on education. This is not the Chinese dream promised by Xi. The Chinese dream is collapsing.

